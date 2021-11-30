ISL Live Streaming: When and where to watch Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal?

Odisha FC will be up against SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 match on Tuesday, November 30 at the Tilak Maidan in Goa.

Odisha FC have started the season on a winning note, defeating Bengaluru FC 3-1 in their opening clash. The team coach has a full strength squad available and will hope his boys can continue their great run.

Meanwhile, SC East Bengal held Jamshedpur FC to a 1-1 draw in the opening fixture but lost the Kolkata derby 3-0 to rivals ATK Mohun Bagan.

In terms of team news, skipper Arindam Bhattacharya suffered an injury and will miss the encounter. Coach Jose Manuel Diaz confirmed Suvam Sen will start, while adding that Balwant Singh too is carrying an injury.

SC East Bengal will need to sort out their tactics and will be looking to make a strong comeback with a victory.

Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal Head To Head

Odisha FC and SC East Bengal have faced each other twice, with both teams managing to win a game each.

Both teams last met in an ISL 2020-21 match in February which turned out to be a high-scoring thriller, with 11 goals being scored. The game ended in favor of Odisha FC 6-5.

When does the ISL match between Odisha FC and SC East Bengal kick off?

Date: November 30, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan, Vasco da Gama, Goa.

Where to watch Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports 1 Malayalam, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Where to live stream Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal?

India: Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV

Edited by Arjun Panchadar