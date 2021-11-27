ISL Live Streaming: When and where to watch SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan?

Match nine of the Indian Super League 2021-22 will see SC East Bengal lock horns with arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan in the big-ticket encounter.

The Kolkata derby is of the oldest rivalaries in Indian football and both teams will want to be on the winning side in this clash.

SC East Bengal did not have a great last season, finishing ninth in the table. They have since underwent a major overhaul. SCEB began the season with a 1-1 draw against Jamshedpur FC. They will now look for its first win under new coach Manolo Diaz.

ATK Mohun Bagan on the other hand, finished as the runner-up last season. They have further strengthened their side in a bid to clinch the title. The team started the season with a 4-2 win over Kerala Blasters and will look to keep their winning momentum going.

Given the history and rivalry of this fixture, fans could be in for a mouthwatering contest.

First time ever in the history of the Derby, two Spanish coaches will be there in both the dugouts.

SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan Head-to-head

The two teams have played each other twice in the ISL. ATK Mohun completed a league double by winning both encounters. They first won 2-0 and followed it up with a 3-1 win.

When does the ISL match between SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan kick off?

Date: November 27, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama, Goa

Where to watch SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports 1 Malayalam, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Where to live stream SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan?

India: Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

