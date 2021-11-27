×
ISL Live Streaming: When and where to watch SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan?

Azhar Mohamed
ANALYST
Modified Nov 27, 2021 12:12 PM IST
Preview

Match nine of the Indian Super League 2021-22 will see SC East Bengal lock horns with arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan in the big-ticket encounter.

The Kolkata derby is of the oldest rivalaries in Indian football and both teams will want to be on the winning side in this clash.

🚨𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇𝐃𝐀𝐘🚨It's 𝓓-𝓓𝓪𝔂 as we cross swords with ATK Mohun Bagan in the season's first #KolkataDerby .#SCEBATKMB #HeroISL#JoyEastBengal #WeAreSCEB #আমাগোক্লাব 🔴🟡 https://t.co/WhvHemQKNh

SC East Bengal did not have a great last season, finishing ninth in the table. They have since underwent a major overhaul. SCEB began the season with a 1-1 draw against Jamshedpur FC. They will now look for its first win under new coach Manolo Diaz.

ATK Mohun Bagan on the other hand, finished as the runner-up last season. They have further strengthened their side in a bid to clinch the title. The team started the season with a 4-2 win over Kerala Blasters and will look to keep their winning momentum going.

Given the history and rivalry of this fixture, fans could be in for a mouthwatering contest.

It's the Kolkata Derby today.First time ever in the history of the Derby, two Spanish coaches will be there in both the dugouts. Will be a treat to watch! #IndianFootball #ISL #SCEBATKMB

SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan Head-to-head

The two teams have played each other twice in the ISL. ATK Mohun completed a league double by winning both encounters. They first won 2-0 and followed it up with a 3-1 win.

When does the ISL match between SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan kick off?

Date: November 27, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama, Goa

Where to watch SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports First, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports 1 Malayalam, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Where to live stream SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan?

India: Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

Edited by Aditya Singh
