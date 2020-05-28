ISL: Miku open to Bengaluru FC return

Could Miku return to Bengaluru FC?

Miku is still open to reunite with his former ISL club Bengaluru FC should a suitable offer be placed on the table. The Venezuelan left the Blues after the 2018/19 season and joined Cypriot club AC Omonia, where he only featured twice throughout the term.

Miku powered Bengaluru FC to the ISL title in 2018-19

The 34-year-old powered the 2017/18 ISL season runners up to the Super Cup and the ISL crown in back-to-back campaigns before announcing his departure from the club in 2019. During his two-year stint with the ISL outfit, Miku scored 20 goals and produced 4 assists in the league to become one of the most feared strikers in the league.

In a live Instagram session with Bengaluru FC's official supporters' group - West Block Blues, the forward failed to rule out a return to the Blues and the ISL when queried about his future.

“The doors are open (for a return to Bengaluru FC). I finished here in Cyprus. We have the chance to play UEFA Champions League (UCL) and this is a great challenge for me. But now the champions of ISL (league stage winners) can play in the AFC Champions League (ACL). This is also a big challenge for me. You never know what will happen," Miku said.

The Venezuelan has been linked to numerous clubs, including ISL sides FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC during the off-season. However, the former Bengaluru FC forward is keen to assess his options before taking a call on his next destination.

“It’s nice to be in one place when the fans love you. But this is not my decision. At the moment I have nothing. We are looking for what is best for me. But the doors are always open,” Miku elaborated.

The Blues went through a rough scoring phase during the 2019/20 campaign with new signing Manuel Onwu struggling to find the back of the net. Ultimately, the Spaniard was loaned out to Odisha FC in the January transfer window.

Subsequently, the 2018-19 ISL champions roped in Deshorn Brown and Kevaughn Frater during the aforementioned window. However, the pair failed to produce the goods and played a total of 11 matches between themselves.

The current off-season has seen the ISL outfit retain the likes of Erik Paartalu and Dimas Delgado. Nishu Kumar and Rino Anto, on the other hand, seem to be on the verge of leaving with Kerala Blasters and East Bengal closing in on them respectively.