ISL News: FC Goa defender Carlos Pena announces retirement

FC Goa defender Carlos Pena has announced his retirement after a two-year spell in the subcontinent.

With over 40 appearances in the ISL, Carlos Pena bids adieu to the Gaurs.

FC Goa centre-back Carlos Pena has announced his retirement at the age of 36. The Spaniard came through the youth ranks of Barcelona, before representing Valladolid and Getafe in LaLiga and the Segunda division. He has finally opted to quit after a successful spell with the 2019/20 ISL winners FC Goa.

The Gaurs made a tempting offer in 2017, and managed to lure him to the subcontinent, where he has made 43 appearances in two years. The defender has been at the heart of the defense alongside Mourtada Fall for the Indian Super League outfit for a couple of seasons now.

Pena, who will turn 37 this July, released an official statement on his Twitter account, thanking all the clubs he has played for, and everybody who has played a part in his professional career.

I would like to share with you the decision to leave behind a precious stage in my life and the announcement of continuing to be linked to this sport from another side.

Thanks to all of you who have accompanied me.

The best is always yet to come ⚽️

FC Goa released a statement after the news broke today. Pena was quoted as saying, "It has been a real pleasure to enjoy my last two years in FC Goa and India. I feel incredibly blessed to have felt the love and passion of the people of Goa everyday.

“We have together achieved a lot and lived some memorable moments. I and my family were lucky to have spent two years in Goa and I would like to say that we will forever be Gaurs.”

Despite winning the ISL and becoming the first Indian club to seal the AFC Champions League place, FC Goa's life has not been smooth sailing after the departure of Sergio Lobera.

The Spaniard, who spent three years on the coast of Goa, has verbally agreed to sign for Mumbai City FC. With the backing of the new coach and owners, the Islanders have also managed to lure FC Goa's most capped player and skipper Mandar Rao Dessai.

Reports also claimed that Lobera is keen on Senegalese international Mourtada Fall joining him at Mumbai Football Arena, but it seems like the Gaurs will be able to keep him. There is also uncertainty surrounding Ferran Corominas' future as his contract runs down this summer, with both parties yet to agree on new terms.