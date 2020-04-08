ISL Transfers: FC Goa thwart ATK-Mohun Bagan's interest to retain Mourtada Fall

Fall sparked interest from ATK-Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC but it seems FC Goa have managed to retain him.

The Senegalese initially joined the Gaurs in 2018 on a one-year deal before extending it further for the 2019-20 season

Mourtada Fall scores for FC Goa in an ISL match against ATK

After two exceptional seasons with FC Goa, Mourtada Fall is set to continue his association with the ISL League Winners after penning an extension, Sportskeeda has learnt.

The defender arrived at FC Goa in 2018, a year after Sergio Lobera took charge of the team and had initially penned down a one-year deal. However, post the culmination of that term, he extended it further, meaning that he represented the club during the 2019-20 campaign as well.

The 32-year-old centre-back played under Lobera at Moghreb Tetouan in Morocco's premier division. He made 18 appearances in the CAF Champions League and even played one match in the 2014 FIFA Club World Cup before arriving in India.

According to sources, Fall had sparked interest from ATK-Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC but it seems that the Gaurs have managed to retain him. He will become the third foreign player at the club after Edu Bedia signed a one-year extension, with Hugo Boumous also committing his future at FC Goa for two more years.

With regards to the other foreign players who played for FC Goa last season, Ahmed Jahouh has reportedly been roped in by the Islanders whereas Carlos Pena has reportedly decided to hang up his boots. The future of Ferran Corominas, meanwhile, remains undecided.

The Gaurs would most probably see an exodus of their Indian contingent too. Chinglensana Singh is set to turn out for Albert Roca's Hyderabad FC whereas ATK have also reportedly acquired Manvir Singh, courtesy a hefty transfer fee. Jackichand Singh, on the other hand, is primed to line up in Jamshedpur FC's colours next season.

As for reinforcements, they seem to have brought on board Redeem Tlang from NorthEast United FC. Makan Winkle Chothe, another player who plays on the right-wing, will also be joining them from former I-League champions Minerva Punjab. Sanson Pereira (left-back) and Devendra Murgaonkar (striker) are also set to come to the club from Goa Professional League side, Salgaocar FC.

FC Goa are set to become the first Indian club to play in the AFC Champions League next season. Subsequently, they would need a strong squad to lock horns with the continent's premier sides. Thus, retaining a stalwart like Fall certainly seems to be a step in the right direction.