ISL News: Nerijus Valskis picks up ISL Hero of the Month award for January

Nerijus Valskis (R)

Chennaiyin FC striker, Nerijus Valskis has been awarded the ISL Hero of the Month award for January 2020 after his stellar performances inspired his club to an unprecedented run comprising three successive victories.

The Lithuanian, after enduring a slightly patchy start to the campaign, has sparked into life in recent weeks and has become one of the Marina Machans’ most indispensable attacking cogs.

Alongside the likes of Lallianzuala Chhangte and Rafael Crivellaro, the forward has formed a lethal trio up front and has been pivotal as Chennaiyin FC have roared back into contention for the ISL semi-finals.

In fact, in January itself, Valskis made the net bulge 5 times and also laid on an assist, with his goals coming against Hyderabad FC, Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United FC.

Consequently, the Marina Machans are now placed 5th on the ISL table, having accumulated 22 points from 15 matches. More importantly, they are just four points adrift of Mumbai City FC and boast a game in hand over the Islanders.

Additionally, the Marina Machans are slated to play Jorge Costa’s troops in a potentially crucial six-pointer at the Mumbai Football Arena on the 21st of February, thereby allowing them to reduce the arrears.

Thus, the Hero of the Month accolade seems a just reward for Valskis’ exploits, considering the individual numbers he has managed to rack up and the positive impact he has had on his team.

Previously, players of the ilk of David Williams, Roy Krishna and Ferran Corominas had scooped up the award for October, November and December, respectively.

Chennaiyin FC’s next encounter sees them clash swords with ATK at the Salt Lake Stadium on the 16th of February in another contest that promises to be an enthralling affair.