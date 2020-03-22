ISL News: Thongkhosiem Haokip extends stay with Bengaluru FC

Semboi Haokip has signed a one-year extension at Bengaluru FC.

Haokip is currently out injured with a hamstring problem.

Semboi Haokip scored four goals for Bengaluru against PARO FC in the AFC Cup 2020 Qualifiers

Forward Thongkhosiem 'Semboi' Haokip has signed a one-year contract extension with Bengaluru FC, the club announced on Sunday.

He's here to stay! Striker Semboi Haokip has signed a one-year extension to his contract that will keep him with the Blues until the end of the 2020-2021 campaign. 🔵🔥#Semboi2021 #WeAreBFC #RoomForMore pic.twitter.com/55uXPXwMuP — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) March 22, 2020

Haokip last played for Bengaluru FC in a 2-2 draw with ATK in the third week of February. The forward suffered a hamstring injury and was replaced by Nilli Francisco in the game. Haokip made 14 appearances for Bengaluru in the 2019-20 ISL season, scoring one goal in the process.

That solitary goal came in a 3-0 win against Chennaiyin FC. Besides this, Haokip also scored four goals in an AFC Cup Qualifier game against Bhutanese side PARO FC. The hat-trick in the AFC Cup fixture made Haokip the only Indian player to score a hat-trick in the I-League, Indian Super League and the AFC Cup. Haokip is also the first and only scorer to score four goals in a single game for Bengaluru FC.

The 27-year-old began his professional career with I-League side Pune FC (now defunct) in 2013. He spent loan spells at FC Goa and Salgaocar before moving to Kerala Blasters in 2016. He then moved to East Bengal during the 2016-2017 campaign, before being roped in by Bengaluru in 2017. Haokip has played 19 games for Bengaluru FC and has scored six goals for Carles Cuadrat's side.

Haokip is expected to spend a vast majority of next season on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury. The extension of his contract at the club is a sign of goodwill and professionalism from Bengaluru FC, as they look to get him match-fit, at least by the end of the next season.