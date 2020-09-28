ISL stats: Top 5 goalscorers in the league

The 2019-20 season of the Indian Super League (ISL) saw a drastic increase in the number of goals scored with a steep rise in goals when compared to the previous season. While the 2018-19 season witnessed a total of 256 goals being scored, the 2019-20 season saw 294 goals scored over the course of the season.

This remains the highest goal tally in the history of the league with the upcoming season expected to see over 300 goals scored. A few players across the league have had a say in these stats.

Let’s take a look at five top scorers in the history of the ISL so far.

1) Ferran ‘Coro’ Corominas

Ferran Corominas

Just hearing the name ‘Coro’ sends shivers down the spine of defenders. Having signed for FC Goa in 2017, the Spaniard has been clinical in front of goal. Such has been his impact that he has claimed the Golden Boot on two occasions in 2018 and 2019.

Despite not having renewed his contract for the season with FC Goa, Coro has etched his name in Indian footballing history with a total of 48 goals in 57 appearances in the league. Needless to say, it will be a while before he is knocked off his perch atop the ISL's goalscorer's list.

2) Sunil Chhetri

Sunil Chhetri

Despite being 36 and having a year or so left on his contract, Sunil Chhetri is already a legend of Indian football. Having captained both Bengaluru FC and the national team over the years, Chhetri is the only Indian player to feature in the list of top goalscorers in the ISL with 39 goals from 74 appearances.

In recent years, Chhetri has been deployed more as a winger rather than a center-forward for Bengaluru FC. This transformation has not only seen his crossing ability improve but also his goal count.

3) Marcelinho

Marcelinho

The Brazilian’s track record in front of goal is quite impressive. Having played for a bevvy of ISL clubs including Hyderabad FC and the now-defunct Pune City FC, Marcelinho boasts 31 goals from 63 matches played in the ISL.

This season, the 33-year-old has made the move from Hyderabad to Odisha, something he will be looking forward to. He will be expected to partner Spanish striker Manuel Onwu in the attack.

4) Iain Hume

Iain Hume

The Canadian Iain Hume was one of the top draft picks for the Kerala Blasters in the inaugural edition of the ISL. Since then, Hume has been somewhat of a mainstay in the division, having played for several clubs, many of whom utilized his services and penchant for goals.

Despite being a legend with the Kerala Blasters, Hume seemingly found his best goalscoring form with ATK, netting 18 goals in 30 appearances for the club. Overall, Hume has 28 goals from 69 appearances, netting 0.41 goals per game.

5) Bartholomew Ogbeche

Bartholomew Ogbeche

Ever since he was introduced to the ISL by NorthEast United FC, the Nigerian has been in tremendous goal-scoring touch. In fact, the last season saw Ogbeche smash 15 goals and share the Golden Boot with Roy Krishna and Nerijus Valskis.

In front of the goal, the Nigerian has one of the best conversion records, having netted 27 goals in 34 appearances. Whether he receives an offer from an ISL club this season, however, remains to be seen.