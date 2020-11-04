Many football lovers across the globe will perhaps remember Duncan Watmore from the famed Netflix series 'Sunderland 'Til I die'. The 26-year-old former Sunderland man is now rumored to have been offered a contract from the Indian Super League club SC East Bengal which eventually didn't materialize.

Watmore had signed for Sunderland at the age of 19 and was at the club from 2013 to 2020 — a seven-year long stay before his departure. Reports from the club have confirmed that it was his ACL tear that prevented Watmore from making more appearances in the season.

However, Keith Downie, a reporter for Sky Sports, went on to state in a tweet that Duncan Watmore was initially approached by Robbie Fowler from East Bengal before Neil Warnock made his offer for the 26-year-old to join Middlesbrough.

It is reported that the winger will sign a short-term deal with Middlesbrough to provide cover for the injured Ashley Fletcher. Watmore and Fletcher were teammates for a brief period of time when the latter signed on a short-term loan deal with Sunderland following the club's relegation to the Championship.

Duncan Watmore is set to sign a short-term deal with Middlesbrough - possibly today - after Robbie Fowler’s East Bengal offered the forward a contract.

Boro boss Neil Warnock didn’t want to miss out on Watmore, who’s been training with his Boro team for two weeks. #MFC #Boro — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) November 3, 2020

SC East Bengal: A strong side on paper

Ahead of the start of the ISL season, SC East Bengal have a strong side on paper. Having signed Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler as their head coach for the season, the Red and Gold brigade have managed to sign a few big names in terms of overseas players.

Among their ranks are former English Premier League players Anthony Pilkington and Daniel Fox. Former Birmingham City midfielder Jacques Maghoma, who is quite highly rated, has also signed with the club. Aaron Amadi-Holloway and Scott Neville, both of whom played under Fowler at Brisbane Roar, have also signed for the club.

East Bengal begin their inaugural ISL campaign with the Kolkata Derby against ATK Mohun Bagan on the 27th of November at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco.