ISL Transfer: Three players rumoured to sign for East Bengal ahead of the 2022-23 season

After months of speculation regarding the investor situation, Emami Ltd. and East Bengal have reportedly come to an agreement. Hence, with the start of the 2022-23 Indian footballing season inching closer, the Red and Gold Brigade are now moving thick and fast in the summer transfer window.

With Stephen Constantine as their head coach and Bino George as his assistant, the Torchbearers have shown clear intent already. Unlike previous years, most of the players on the list in East Bengal are more than capable of playing in the top-tier of Indian football.

Here are three more players who are rumored to sign for East Bengal ahead of the 2022-23 season.

#1 Amrinder Singh (Goalkeeper)

Multiple reports have traced Amrinder Singh's future to East Bengal after his current club ATK Mohun Bagan acquired the services of Vishal Kaith during the ongoing transfer window. The 29-year-old has consistently featured in the Indian Super League over the years. After winning the ISL League Winners' Shield and ISL trophy with Mumbai City, he joined the Mariners in 2021.

In the previous season, Amrinder made 22 appearances, keeping six clean sheets and conceding 29 goals. He made 57 saves at a 66.27 save percentage. Although Singh had an underwhelming outing last season, he has shown his quality over the years. It might not take the Punjab-born custodian long to roll back the years for the Kolkata giants.

#2 Aniket Jadhav (Right-winger)

Now an ISL title holder with Hyderabad FC, Aniket Jadhav is reportedly inching closer to joining East Bengal. The 22-year-old is an industrious winger and was a pivotal member of the Nizams. He appeared in 20 matches, snapping up two goals and three assists.

The youngster will be a valuable addition to the Red and Gold Brigade given his workrate, ability to carry the ball, and versatility in the final third. Hence, fans will be keeping their fingers crossed and hoping for the rumors to turn true soon.

#3 VP Suhair (Center-forward)

In an otherwise forgettable season for NorthEast United FC, VP Suhair was their brightest spark in the attacking department. The Palakkad-born made 19 appearances for the Highlanders, scoring four goals and two assists. Suhair had previously played for East Bengal in the 2017-18 season before an ankle injury cut short his stay.

Marcus Mergulhao @MarcusMergulhao



#IndianFootball VP Suhair has agreed personal terms with East Bengal for a three-year deal. The transfer is the only hurdle in completion of the move. Should have more clarity within the next 24 to 48 hours. VP Suhair has agreed personal terms with East Bengal for a three-year deal. The transfer is the only hurdle in completion of the move. Should have more clarity within the next 24 to 48 hours. #IndianFootball

But the 29-year-old, given his form and quality, could be instrumental for East Bengal going into next season. Suhair can either play as a wide forward, or in a two-striker formation. He's physical, sturdy, and has a clean shot on him, which makes the former Gokulam Kerala man one of the hottest prospects in the transfer market.

