ISL Transfers: Bengaluru FC's foreign contingent for the 2022-23 season

Despite their underwhelming performances in recent seasons, Bengaluru FC have established themselves as one of the true traditional heavyweights of the Indian Super League.

Under the tutelage of Marco Pezzaiuoli, the Karnataka-based club showed resilience in bits and pieces in the previous season. However, new boss Simon Grayson has his eyes set on returning Bengaluru FC to their glory days.

Under the tutelage of Marco Pezzaiuoli, the Karnataka-based club showed resilience in bits and pieces in the previous season. However, new boss Simon Grayson has his eyes set on returning Bengaluru FC to their glory days.

Year after year, the Blues have managed to assemble a core team with the right mix of youth and experience. Nothing much has changed this year. BFC have moved smartly in the transfer window, managing to secure the services of some of the most established names in Indian football.

Here's taking a look at the six foreigners at Bengaluru FC ahead of the 2022-23 season.

#6 Alan Costa (Centre-back)

As things stand, Alan Costa will be representing the Blues in the upcoming season as well. Simon Grayson has historically preferred a three-at-the-back formation. Hence, Costa can be expected to be the central defender or the right centre-back.

Bengaluru FC conceded 27 goals last season, the fifth highest in the league. But with new defensive signings, both Indian and foreign options, the Blues might be able to tighten their backline. However, Costa will have to lead the charge as the central piece of the defensive puzzle.

#5 Aleksandar Jovanovic (Centre-back)

Bengaluru FC @bengalurufc



The Blues have shored up their backline with the signing of Aussie defender Aleksandar Jovanovic.



#WeAreBFC #WelcomeAleksandar He's six foot five and has arrived!The Blues have shored up their backline with the signing of Aussie defender Aleksandar Jovanovic. He's six foot five and has arrived! 🇦🇺 The Blues have shored up their backline with the signing of Aussie defender Aleksandar Jovanovic. 💥#WeAreBFC #WelcomeAleksandar https://t.co/xkwd3WG4Ld

The Australian centre-back was roped in by Bengaluru FC as their compulsory Asian foreigner in the squad. Standing at 196 cm, Jovanovic is among the most successful Australian exports to the K-League. The tall centre-back has registered over a century of appearances across two separate stints with Jeju United.

He recently had a stint with A-League newcomers Macarthur FC, helping them finish in sixth place in their debut campaign in the league.

#4 Bruno Ramires (Central Midfielder)

Bruno Ramires's player profile is not exactly what the fans had in mind when they heard Bengaluru FC had acquired the services of a Brazilian. Rather than being about glitter and silky skills, the 28-year-old is an industrous midfielder. He can play in as a defensive medio role, or a little further up the pitch as a box-to-box midfielder.

Bruno Ramires's player profile is not exactly what the fans had in mind when they heard Bengaluru FC had acquired the services of a Brazilian. Rather than being about glitter and silky skills, the 28-year-old is an industrous midfielder. He can play in as a defensive medio role, or a little further up the pitch as a box-to-box midfielder.

In the previous season, along with two assists, Bruno had 104 tackles, 39 interceptions, and 35 clearances. His workrate made him omnipresent in the BFC midfield and everything good about the Blues went through the Belenenses midfielder.

#3 Javi Hernandez (Attacking Midfielder)

After his final season with ATK Mohun Bagan, many had started doubting the credentials of Javi Hernandez. However, in the 2021-22 season, the Spanish maestro returned to his creative best with Odisha FC.

His stint with the Kalinga Warriors began on a high note as the Spaniard scored twice against Bengaluru FC in their opening ISL game. In the following game, he scored an 'Olimpico' against East Bengal and registered two assists to continue his great start. Although Odisha had an underwhelming outing, Hernandez finished the season with six goals and five assists.

#2 Prince Ibara (Centre-forward)

The Congolese international offered a completely different dimension to the Bengaluru FC forward the previous season. The 6"4 forward was deputized by Pezzaiuoli as a wide player. Using his physical advantage, the 26-year-old out-muscled full-backs and created havoc on the flanks.

Although the former Al-Wakrah man only had a modest run of four goals and a single assist from 17 appearances, his brute strength and pace on the counter gave the Blues a fiery attacking outlet.

#1 Roy Krishna (Center-forward)

The Fijian international recently made the switch to Bengaluru FC from ATK Mohun Bagan. The 34-year-old has already become an established entity in the ISL in the last three seasons and could be a vital investment for the Blues.

Krishna has operated in multiple positions on the frontline throughout his career. He can play in a wide forward position, as a winger or preferably as a centre-forward. The former Wellington Phoenix man's shrewd positioning inside the box makes him a formidable threat.

Even last season, amid shortened gametime, Krishna scored seven goals and assisted four times in 16 appearances.

