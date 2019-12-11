ISL Transfers: Bengaluru FC set to sign Jamaican forward Deshorn Brown

ISL champions Bengaluru FC are set to sign Jamaican forward Deshorn Brown in January, according to The Bridge.

Carles Cuadrat's side are currently second in the ISL table, behind ATK, but have built their season largely on being the best defensive side in the league - the champions have only conceded two goals in seven games so far.

Bengaluru have only scored seven goals in seven games so far, and for a side that has been usually free-scoring in the last two ISL seasons, this has been a big shift.

They have missed their talismanic former striker Miku, with the Venezuelan moving on at the end of last season, to join Omonoia FC in Cyprus.

The Blues signed Spaniard Manuel Onwu in the off-season to fill the Miku-shaped void in their side, but he has failed to deliver the goods.

Onwu started Bengaluru's first three games, all of which ended in draws, and had no goals and one assist - for Udanta Singh's goal in Goa.

He has not featured in the last four games, and has missed the last three games altogether with an injury concern.

That has prompted Cuadrat to play Sunil Chhetri as the central striker, and the skipper has responded well, with three goals in four games, but one still feels Bengaluru will need more firepower up front, especially with the additional incentive for finishing top of the ISL league table this season.

It was confirmed by the AIFF Executive Committee yesterday that the league toppers of the ISL would be guaranteed a place in the AFC Champions League for next season, and that is surely where Bengaluru have set their sights at.

Brown is a 28-year-old striker, who has spent most of his club career playing in the USA, in the MLS and USL. He currently plays for Oklahoma City Energy in the USL, having also featured for DC United and Colorado Rapids in the MLS. He also had a small stint with Lorca FC in the Spanish Tercera Division.