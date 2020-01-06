ISL Transfers: David Grande signs for Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur FC added some much-needed potency in attack on the 6 January when they brought Spanish striker David Grande on board. The forward, who had been plying his trade at Unionistas CF in the third division of Spain, is expected to deputize in the absence of Sergio Castel.

The latter has been out of action for the eastern outfit since picking up an injury against NorthEast United FC. Subsequently, Jamshedpur have looked bereft of ideas and have severely lacked a cutting edge in attack, meaning that the goals have dried up significantly.

Grande, who comes in on the back of a good scoring run, comprising of 9 goals in 18 games, seems to be a good answer to Jamshedpur’s problems. After signing for the outfit, he remarked,

It is a massive opportunity for me to play at such an important club in India. I am happy to play under Antonio Iriondo, who is a renowned coach in Spain.

He further added that he liked the philosophy deployed by the club and that he intended to get a few wins for the fans. Moreover, he talked about how his role had been outlined and how his sole priority revolved around getting Jamshepdur FC into the top four and make the ISL play-offs.

Grande’s previous stints include spells at Getafe, Granada and Malaga, where he featured for the aforementioned clubs’ reserve sides.