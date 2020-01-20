ISL Transfers: Jamshedpur FC drop Gourav Mukhi from first team following his unprofessional behaviour

Gourav Mukhi has made 3 appearances and scored 1 goal so far in his ISL career (Image Credits: ISL)

ISL club Jamshedpur FC have dropped Gourav Mukhi from their first team after the club deemed his lifestyle to be unprofessional. The local lad was re-signed by the team management in the winter transfer window and started the game against Bengaluru FC.

But head coach Antonio Iriondo dropped him from the first team after the youngster failed to cope up with his lifestyle.

"We were aware about his past but still gave him another opportunity to behave as a professional football player. But he still didn't behave properly. He is not resting. He is not sleeping properly. So as a respect to other players, we have kept him out of the team. He is out of the first-team squad. The club will take the decision regarding his future," said the former Rayo Vallecano manager after his side's victory over Kerala Blasters in the post-match press conference.

Gourav Mukhi first shot to infamy in June 2015 when the AIFF handed him a suspension for providing false birth certificates in the Sub-Juniors U15 Championship. Mukhi went on to play for Tata Steel in the Jharkhand Football League and was subsequently signed by Jamshedpur FC's B team for the 2017-18 season.

After scoring six goals in ten matches in the I-League Second Division, Mukhi was promoted to their main team for the 2018-19 season. He scored his first ISL goal in his debut against Bengaluru FC and momentarily made it to the record books as the youngest goalscorer at the age of just 16.

However, with suspicions growing regarding his age, Mukhi was handed a provisional suspension by AIFF after their match against FC Goa. And, after he failed to provide requisite documents, he was slapped a six-month suspension.

With a new date of birth as 20 March 1998, Mukhi made his return to the ISL but it looks like his time has been cut short once again. It is now up to Jamshedpur FC whether to demote him to their 'B' team and field him in the I-League Second Division or release him altogether.