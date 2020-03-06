ISL Transfers: Jamshedpur FC duo Sergio Castel and Piti reportedly linked with Canadian Premier League moves

Sergio Castel celebrates after scoring for Jamshedpur FC against Hyderabad FC in ISL

ISL club Jamshedpur FC's Sergio Castel and Piti have been linked to Canadian Premier League outfit Atletico Ottawa as per reports in the North American media. Both players were an integral part of the Jharkhand-based unit in the beginning but had to sit out for the majority of the season due to injury.

While we wait for official news, here is a list of players that have been linked with Atlético Ottawa in the past 2 weeks:



🇨🇦 Zoom Langwa

🇨🇦 Malyk Hamilton

🇨🇦 Ben Fisk

🇨🇦 Antoine Coupland

🇨🇦 Maxim Tissot

🇨🇷 Anthony López

🇪🇸 Sergio Castel

🇪🇸 Piti



Any others mentioned? pic.twitter.com/hu500FgmrT — Atlético Ottawa Xtra (@Atleti_613) February 28, 2020

Sergio Castel was signed on a one-year loan deal from Atletico Madrid and scored 7 goals in 11 matches for Jamshedpur FC this season. At one point of time, the 25-year-old was even leading the Golden Boot charts. But, he got injured after their sixth match of ISL and his side struggled to score goals upfront.

Castel also registered 32 shots and 11 crosses in the tournament and his chemistry with Farukh Choudhary in the early stages of the tournament created havoc for the opposition.

Piti played only six matches for Jamshedpur FC in ISL

Francisco Medina Luna, more fondly referred to as Piti came with an impressive background, having made 149 appearances in La Liga and was signed on a one-year deal. With an average of 34.5 passes per game, the 38-year-old was a lynchpin in Jamshedpur FC's attacks.

But, Piti got injured in their match against Mumbai City FC and was ruled out for the remainder of the season. The team had to resort to long balls to build their attacks after his departure.

Atletico Ottawa will make their debut in the Canadian Premier League this season, with the league commencing in April second week. The league phase ends at October first week with the Finals stated later.

Although the CPL is held in the off-season of ISL, it is highly unlikely for the duo to continue in India as they would miss the pre-season. It remains to be seen if the deal breaks through.