ISL Transfers: Young Bengaluru FC midfielder Ajay Chhetri moves on loan to Hyderabad FC

Aaditya Narayan Jan 07, 2020



Ajay Chhetri

ISL champions Bengaluru FC today announced the agreement of a deal with Hyderabad FC for young midfielder Ajay Chhetri to move on loan to the ISL newcomers, who are languishing at the bottom of the table.

The Blues can confirm that midfielder Ajay Chhetri has moved to Hyderabad FC on a loan deal until the end of the season. Good luck on your spell, Ajay! #WeAreBFC #YouthDevelopment pic.twitter.com/6xL0V5avEd — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) January 7, 2020

Chhetri has made two ISL appearances for Bengaluru so far, both last season, against Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC, and in a Bengaluru midfield filled with quality, first-team opportunities were always going to be limited.

With the likes of Eugeneson Lyngdoh and Suresh Singh Wangjam being preferred as backups to Erik Paartalu, Dimas Delgado and Harmanjot Khabra, this is a move for Chhetri that makes sense and allows him to get some valuable game-time under his belt.

Phil Brown's Hyderabad are enduring a torrid debut ISL campaign, sitting at the bottom of the table, with just five points from 11 games.

With Rohit Kumar and Adil Khan being the only Indian options to employ in midfield, Brown now has an additional option in Chhetri, who has been prolific for the Bengaluru FC B team, who were recently crowned champions of the BDFA Super Division in Bengaluru.

With Hyderabad's persistent problems in defence, it will not come as a surprise if Adil is moved back to play as a centre-back with Chhetri taking his spot in midfield.