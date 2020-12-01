ISL2020-21: FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC who won the game yesterday?

FC Goa hosted NorthEast United FC in their third game of the Indian Super League 2020-21 season. The Gaurs haven't yet won a game this season with one draw and one loss. The Highlanders have surprised everyone with the start they have this season. NorthEast United FC defeated Mumbai City FC in their opening game and drew Kerala Blasters 2-2 in their second game.

The game today started on an attacking note with both the teams having an attempt at goal in the first five minutes. FC Goa started having more of the ball after the initial few minutes of play. NorthEast United FC was happy to sit back, soak up the pressure and hit FC Goa on the counter-attack.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Even-stevens at half time.

NorthEast United FC scored the opening goal in the game through an Idrissa Sylla penalty in the 40th minute. The former Queens Park Rangers striker did well to earn the penalty as he received the ball from the right-wing and turned brilliantly, positioning himself in a position where the defender didn't have much of an option but to concede a penalty.

NorthEast United FC's lead didn't last long as FC Goa scored the equaliser three minutes later when Brandon Fernandes beat Provat Lakra and put in a cross for Igor Angulo. The Spanish Striker didn't make any mistake slotting the ball into the back of the net with a first time flick. The scoreboard at halftime read FC Goa 1-1 NorthEast United FC.

Even though FC Goa had more of the ball, both teams did create a few chances to score, and overall it was an entertaining first half. The second half saw a lot of action, but neither team were able to score and win the game.

Brandon Fernandes is irreplaceable in this FC Goa set up.

Brandon Fernandes had his first start of the season today. The Indian national team midfielder has been suffering from an injury which has kept him away from the starting eleven this season. Brandon did get his first start of the season today. In the first half, he was lively and was the leading chance creator for FC Goa. In their first game, FC Goa was struggling against Bengaluru FC, but with the introduction of Brandon Fernandes, the game turned on its head. Today Brandon managed to get an assist to his name, and the way he kept moving around the pitch created a lot of headaches for the NorthEast United defence.

Brandon and Igor Angulo combined to secure a point for FC Goa.

He was substituted in the second half and after he was taken off NorthEast United looked to get a bit more space in the midfield.

FC Goa also created a lot lesser openings without Brandon on the pitch.

FC Goa will be hoping the midfielder can gain full fitness quickly and be able to play the entire duration of the game soon.

Penalties and Counter attacks are NorthEast United's best friend this season till now.

The only thing in common between NorthEast United's three games this season is that the Highlanders have been awarded a penalty in all of the three games they have played. The Highlanders have taken a counter-attacking approach under Gerard Nus this season, and it has been working as NorthEast United FC are unbeaten after their first three games of the season. While NorthEast United haven't been able to create many chances from open play, they have been rewarded with penalties in every game they have played this season. Their forwards have been very smart in getting penalties, and credit must be given to them.

Gerard Nus has been able to get his tactics spot on in the three games his side has played, and he will be hoping that this unbeaten run continues till the end of the season.

A lot of people have been surprised with the way NorthEast United have been playing this season and getting results from tough fixtures. The NorthEast United gaffer though believes the doubt is misguided and his side has been playing the best football possible to get the desired results.

FC Goa will have a lot to ponder upon as they remain winless after their first three games and if the Gaurs are to repeat the performance of last season, they need to pull up their socks and start winning some games before it is too late.