ISL2020-21: Jamshedpur FC 2-2 Odisha FC player ratings

Jamshedpur FC faced Odisha FC in their second game of the Indian Super League 2020-21 season. Both the teams were looking to secure their first points of the season after losing their respective opening games of the season.

The game started with a bang with both the teams playing end to end football right from the first whistle. Jamshedpur FC took the lead in the 12th minute through a Nerijus Valskis penalty. Jamshedpur FC doubled their lead in the 27th minute through a Valskis strike. The first half ended 2-0 in favour of Jamshedpur FC.

Odisha FC came back strongly in the second half and was clearly the better side. Odisha did finally scored their first goal of the Indian Super League 2020-21 season through a Diego Mauricio strike in the second half after TP Rehenesh was shown the red card for handling the ball outside the box. Diego Mauricio scored a wonder goal in injury time to level the scores for Odisha FC.

The match ended two-two with both the teams winning their first points of the season.

On that note let us take a look at the player ratings for the game today.

Jamshedpur FC

TP Rehenesh- 4: TP Rehenesh made one good save in the second half but was the main reason why Jamshedpur FC have just one point from the game. He handled the ball outside the box to shown the red card, which reduced Jamshedpur to ten men.

The red card changed the game for Jamshedpur FC

Laldinliana Renthlei-7: One should know by now why Owen Coyle praised Laldinliana so much. The right-back was superb and made one magnificent tackle to deny the Odisha goal scorer Mauricio a chance.

Stephen Eze-6.5: The big man at the back, had an excellent first half. He did look shaky in the second half and should have done better in the first goal Odisha scored.

Ricky Lallawmawma-6.5: Ricky was solid while defending he could have done better in the attack. He did seem to look shaky in the dying moments of the game, and fatigue could be an issue.

Peter Hartley-7: Was superb in the first fifty minutes of the game and then seemed to drop his levels which was another reason for Odisha coming back into the game.

Alexandre Lima-6.5: Lima looked sharp in the first half and controlled the game. Having a two-goal lead might have led to him being a bit more casual, and that hurt Jamshedpur.

Mohammad Mobashir-6: The young lad from Jamshedpur was playing his first game of the season. He was good going forward and looked impressive on the ball. Needs to work on his positioning.

Issac Vanmalsawma-6: Issac buried the ghosts of the past game and looked lively in the first half. Had some impactful runs and did trouble the Odisha defence.

Jackichand Singh-6.5:Jacki did nearly everything to the point that was asked from him. He did track back and help his defence and did provide support in attack.

Aitor Monroy-7.5: Aitor controlled the game till the time Jamshedpur went down to ten men. His passing was superb, and he also made some crucial interceptions in midfield.

Nerijus Valskis-8: The golden boot winner of last season had a great game scoring two goals in the first half itself. He showed everyone why he is regarded as one of the best strikers in the league.

Amarjit Singh-5: The former India U-17 team captain was returning to the field this season after a year-long injury. He still isn't fully match fit, and it showed in his game.

Aniket Jadhav-4.5: Aniket didn't have much to do as Jamshedpur were down to ten men for most of the period he was in the pitch.

Pawan Kumar-4.5: Came on in the game after TP Rehenesh got his marching orders. He could have done better during the first goal Jamshedpur conceded today.

Odisha FC

Kamaljit Singh-5.5: Had busy evening Kamljit but couldn't do much to help his team. He should have saved the shot through which Valskis scored his second.

Shubham Sarangi-6.5: It was his headed back pass which lead to the second goal for Jamshedpur FC. He had issues dealing with Jamshedpur FC's wingers.

Jacob-7.5: Was the best Odhisha defender today and really tried his best to cover for his teammate's mistakes.

Steven Taylor- 7:The former Newcastle United defender had the responsibility of marshalling the defence and didn't see much success in doing so in the first half. Steven was good in the second half.

Gaurav Bora-6: Gaurav played as a central defensive midfielder which is not his natural position. Looked out of place and was guilty of giving away the first penalty of the game with a silly handball.

Hendry Antonay-5.5: The youngster had a troubled time containing Jackichand Singh. He also was guilty of giving away the ball in dangerous places which hampered Odisha's attack.

Cole Alexander-6.5: The midfielder had a poor first half, looked more lively in the second half. He did put in some rough tackles to break up Jamshedpur's attacks in the midfield.

Nandhakumar Sekar-6: Was subdued in the first half and didn't have much impact on the game. Missed a brilliant chance in the second half from three yards out.

Premjit Laishram Singh-6: The former TRAU midfielder tried his best to create openings but wasn't much successful.

Manuel Onwu-6.5: Had a poor first half as he was barely visible in the game in that period. He had just started to have an impact on the game in the second half when he was substituted.

Marcelo Pereira-6.5: Was the most influential player for Odisha till the time he was on the pitch.

Diego Mauricio changed the game for Odisha in the second half.

Diego Mauricio-8: Came on in place of Manuel Onwu and had an immediate impact as he scored the first goal of Odisha in the Indian Super League. Mauricio scored a wonder goal in injury time again to level the scores for Odisha FC.

Samuel Lalmuanpuia-6.5: The former Shillong Lajong captain, came on in the second half. He tried his best to create openings and did play some good passes to the forwards.

Daniel Lalhlimpuia-7: Replace Premjit in the second half, did play a bit wide and out of his usual position. He did get a crucial assist to his name when his pass helped Mauricio score his second goal.