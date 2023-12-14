"It has been a great first four months here at Sreenidi Deccan" - Youngster Lalbiakliana reflects upon his great start at the club | I-League 2023-24

Sreenidi Deccan FC created headlines earlier this season when they signed teenager Lalbiakliana from Sudeva Delhi FC. Sreenidi were immensely impressed by the Mizo youngster, who scored a goal against them in the I-League last season and hence earned the move by right.

Lalbiakliana started his professional career at Sudeva Delhi and rose through the ranks to make it to the senior team, where he impressed in the I-League last season.

He has scored twice already in the first two appearances that he made for Sreenidi. Biaktea, as he is fondly called, has enjoyed the four months that he has spent so far in Hyderabad.

"It has been a great first four months here at Sreenidi Deccan FC. The people here are amazing and the training facilities being close to nature also helps. It was a really good feeling to be able to score on my debut for my new club," said Biaktea.

Sreenidi Deccan's Lalbiakliana (right) in action against TRAU.

Biaktea is a little different from other youngsters given that he does not quite idolise the usual suspects- Neymar, Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo. Instead, he looks up to someone who does not often feature in such lists - Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise.

"A lot of young football players are fans of Messi, Ronaldo or Neymar but I look up to (Crystal Palace midfielder) Michael Olise. He caught my eye with his first touch and his elegance on the ball. I also like his one versus one ability as well as his passing and crossing," said Biaktea.

"My targets for the season are to help the team win" - Lalbiakliana

(L-R) Lalnuntluanga, Lalbiakliana, Lawmna of Sreenidi Deccan.

Biaktea has been privileged because there are quite a few players from Mizoram in the Sreenidi dressing room - Lalromawia and Lawmna, to name a few - to help him feel at home in the new city. This has, in turn, allowed him to perform to the best of his potential for the club.

Biaktea likes to watch anime in his downtime and speaks highly of this fondness of his.

"It's always great to have fellow Mizo team-mates as they helped me fit in right away and gave me great advice, not just on the pitch but off it as well," he said. "It's hard to pick my favourite anime but I'll say Bleach, Attack on Titan and Naruto - not in any specific order."

Biaktea has made eight appearances for Sreenidi Deccan FC this season, albeit seven of those have come from the bench as he competes with Rilwan Hassan, Rosenberg Gabriel, Kean Lewis and Songpu Singsit for a place on the wings.

"My targets for the season are to help the team win and also get as much game time as I can while constantly improving to score goals and provide assists to my team-mates," he concluded.

Sreenidi Deccan are ranked in the second position of the I-League table with 20 points to their name and are competing with giants Mohammedan SC for the title as well as promotion into the ISL next season.