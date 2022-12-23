Jamshedpur 2-2 FC Goa: Gaurs player ratings as Iker grabs a late equalizer in the 2022/23 ISL clash 

Jamshedpur FC and FC Goa shared the spoils as they played out a 2-2 draw at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Thursday, November 22. Iker Guarrotxena had a night to remember as he found the back of the night thrice, once for the opposition and twice for his own team. An error from Dheeraj allowed Ishan Pandita to capitalize and score his second goal of the season.

The game started slowly as both sides struggled to create chances in the opening half hour. Dheeraj Singh, however, was the first goalkeeper to be really tested after Ishan Pandita's curler was pushed away for a corner. Jamshedpur FC scored from the resulting corner after Iker Guarrotxena diverted the ball into his own net in the 31st minute, following an exquisite delivery from Rafael Crivellaro.

The lead lasted for only seven minutes, as Iker Guarrotxena made amends by scoring for the visitors. Makan Chote sent in a delicious cross from the left to pick out the Spaniard, who ran into free space at the front post and diverted the ball into the back of the net with a sumptuous header. It was a much-deserved equalizer for Carlos Pena's men.

Despite starting the second half on a high, the visitors conceded a sloppy goal in the 50th minute. Aibanbha Dohling's weak back-pass reached Dheeraj, whose footwork failed him and allowed Ishan Pandita to capitalize on an error. The Indian international got the better of his compatriot and drove his side ahead early in the second half.

Ishan Pandita was once again involved in the attack. Jamshedpur's no.9 pulled the ball back to set-up Rafael Crivellaro, whose shot was blocked and clear off the goal-line by the substitute Sanson Pereira. Pandita, who was then set up by Daniel Chima Chukwu, failed to convert a golden chance after his shot was straight at Dheeraj.

The visitors equalized through Iker Guarrotxena when he latched on to a loose ball in the penalty box to beat the hapless Vishal Yadav with a strike that found the bottom corner. Carlos Pena's men had two quick chances through Edu Bedia and Guarrotxena in the dying moments of the game, but neither of them found the back of the net.

Here's a look at how FC Goa players fared against the Red Miners:

FC Goa player ratings

Dheeraj Singh - 6/10: Dheeraj Singh was couldn't sort out his footwork before Ishan Pandita took advantage to score Jamshedpur's second goal. However, the young shot-stopper made three crucial saves and kept the Gaurs in the game.

Seriton Fernandes - 5.5/10: Seriton Fernandes was unconvincing defensively and offensively. The right-back did not enjoy going up against Ishan Pandita, who got the better of him on numerous occasions.

Fares Arnaout - 6/10: Fares Arnaout was only on the pitch for 45 minutes. However, it was not his fault that he was replaced since Goa wanted to balance the foreign and domestic players in the starting eleven. He was solid and did not allow the Red Miners to run behind him.

Anwar Ali - 7/10: Anwar Ali struggled during the opening half, but produced a dominant display in the second half. His passing range caused trouble to the hosts and enabled the visitors to attack through either side of the wings. Ali manifested his defensive ability by winning duels against Chima Chukwu and Ishan Pandita.

Aibanbha Dohling - 4.5/10: Dohling was not able to put a foot right throughout the game. The left-back was kept on his toes by Boris, who ran riot through the right wing. He was often dragged out of the position and was replaced in the second half.

Briston Fernandes - 6/10: Briston was the second best midfielder for Goa against Jamshedpur. Fernandes found it hard to handle Rafael Crivellaro alone and required the support of Edu Bedia at times.

Edu Bedia - 6.5/10: Edu Bedia came close to scoring at the end of the game and ran the show in the midfield once again. The Skipper took initiative and grew into the game after losing possession on numerous occasions in the first half. His set-pieces were often too hot to handle.

Iker Guarrotxena - 9/10: Iker made immense amends to help FC Goa procure an important point in Jamshedpur. The attacking midfielder showed courage after scoring an own goal in the first half. His never-say-die spirit came into play twice as he scored two equalizers in the game. He was the best player on the pitch.

Brandon Fernandes - 6/10: Brandon Fernandes had a quiet game and failed to be decisive in the final third. Uvais and Ricky tracked him up and down to keep him silent throughout the game.

Makan Chote - 7/10: Makan Chote did not have his best of games, but bagged an assist. The left winger found Iker with a delicious cross from the left flank in the first half. He was not impactful apart from that.

Noah Sadaoui - 6/10: Noah Sadaoui struggled to create chances for his teammates after being drifted wide in the second half. He was not presented with opportunities in the first half either. Some of his crosses were dangerous, but his teammates weren't in the right positions to attack his deliveries.

Substitutes:

Alvaro Vazquez - 5.5/10: Alvaro Vazquez failed to create an impact after coming on the bench for the second half. He struggled to do the basics right.

Glan Martins - 6/10: Glan Martins was lackluster with his passing and struggled to play out from the back. He did not let his opponents exploit him, but his failure to dictate the play from the back was a huge drawback for Goa during the second half.

Sanson Pereira - 6.5/10: Sanson Pereira made a goal-line clearance in the second half after coming on. He tried to make things happen offensively, but his execution was way off the mark.

Ayush Chhetri - 6/10: Ayush tried hard to break the line of the opponents' defense, but failed to do so.

Devendra Murgaonkar - 7/10: Devendra Murgaonkar's tenacity helped him grab an assist in the end. He chested the ball to pick out Iker for the equalizer in the second half.

