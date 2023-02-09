Jamshedpur FC and ATK Mohun Bagan played out an entertaining goalless draw at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Thursday, February 9.

Both sides were sloppy in the early stages as the midfield battle was fierce. As the game settled, the Mariners progressed into the final third but failed to get bodies into the box. In the 30th minute, Asish Rai had the first clear-cut chance of the game, but his long-range effort was parried away by Rehenesh TP.

The visitors grew into the game, but the best chance of the first half fell to Boris Singh at the other end. Harrison Sawyer’s cross found the winger, but he failed to hit the target from inside the six-yard box. The competitive first half ended with a scoreline of 0-0.

The second half began in cagey fashion, but the Red Miners looked direct and tested Vishal Kaith on a couple of occasions. However, the game opened up in the last 10 minutes, as both teams had the opportunity to take the lead, but despite an end-to-end finish, it ended in a stalemate.

On that note, let’s look at how the Men of Steel fared against ATK Mohun Bagan.

Jamshedpur FC Player ratings

Rehenesh TP [8/10]

Rehenesh was called into action a few times in the first quarter of the game and stepped up to the task. He expertly denied Federico Gallego in the second half as well. A well-deserved cleansheet.

Laldinliana Renthlei [7.5/10]

Renthlei did well dealing with the tricky Kiyan Nassiri in the first half. Liston Colaco challenged him in the second half, but he once again showed his class as he restricted the dangerous winger.

Pratik Chaudhari [7.5/10]

Pratik was a solid presence and made some important interceptions in the box. He made four clearances and seven recoveries.

Eli Sabia [9/10]

Led his backline well, dominating in the air and on the ground. Sabia offered very little space for Dimitri Petratos to operate and was Jamshedpur FC’s best defender of the night. He made nine recoveries, five clearances and won all his ground duels.

Ricky Lallawmawma [8/10]

Ricky did not put a foot wrong in defense. He also ventured forward to support Ritwik Das and made eight passes into the final third.

Jitendra Singh [7/10]

Replaced Pronay Halder in midfield and was booked early on for a poor challenge. However, he grew into the game and held the fort well for the Men of Steel. A solid performance by the youngster.

Jay Emmanuel Thomas [8/10]

Jay showed some flashy touches and kept things ticking when Jamshedpur FC had the ball. He was also a creative threat for the Red Miners in the absence of Crivellaro as he had four shots, out of which three were saved by Vishal Kaith, and made six passes into the final third.

Boris Singh [7/10]

Boris made selfless runs to create space and tracked back well. Moreover, he had the most tackles in the game (6). However, his solid performance was clouded as he missed an absolute sitter towards the stroke of half-time.

Ritwik Das [7/10]

Ritwik was bright in the opening exchanges for Jamshedpur FC, often looking to link up with Crivellaro. He tried to maneuver past the ATKMB defenders on numerous occasions but failed to create any clear-cut chances. The 26-year-old completed the most dribbles in the game (5).

Rafael Crivellaro [6/10]

Crivellaro made some neat touches and his passes almost found Chukwu on a couple of occasions. But the Brazilian was substituted towards the end of the first half by the Jamshedpur FC manager due to an injury.

Daniel Chima Chukwu [6/10]

Chukwu dropped deep to hold the ball and bring his teammates into play. He also made some runs in behind but lacked support yet again. He came to life in the last 10 minutes and missed a couple of decent opportunities.

Substitutes

Harrison Sawyer [6.5/10]

Replaced Crivellaro in the 42nd minute and immediately put the ball on the plate for Boris Singh, who failed to score. He was a physical presence up front and posed a few troubles for the Mariners’ defense.

Seimeinlen Doungel [6.5/10]

Doungel came in late in the game and delivered two dangerous crosses into the box.

Farukh Choudhary [N/A]

Farukh arrived late into the game and had very little impact for Jamshedpur FC on the pitch.

