Jamshedpur FC 0-0 Hyderabad FC: Player ratings as teams share the spoils in an uneventful draw

Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC played out a dour 0-0 draw at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, in what was match 69 of the ISL.

Here is how each player fared in the match.

Jamshedpur FC Player Ratings

TP Rehenesh - 5/10

TP Rehenesh did not have the best of outings between the sticks. And it would be safe to say that the game ended 0-0 despite TP Rehenesh, not because of him.

Narender Gahlot - 5.5/10

Gahlot is slowly clocking up the minutes for Jamshedpur FC, and seems to be improving with every game that he plays. There were a few shaky moments in the middle which he dealt with well.

Stephen Eze - 6/10

Every time Eze made a positive defensive action, he would follow it up with either an error or a mis-pass. That inconsistency was characteristic of his overall performance today.

Peter Hartley - 6/10

Perennially angry, Peter Hartley seems to play his best when he's on edge and unhappy. If only that translated into a goal from him today. Defensively, he was outstanding once again.

Ricky Lallawmawma - 6/10

Ricky did not venture forward as much as he usually does in matches in today's game. The Hyderabad FC attackers made sure he was only occupied with defending.

Mohammad Mobashir - 6.5/10

Mobashir played with confidence that prompted him to not just distribute the ball whenever he got it, but also dribble with it and make plays on his own.

Aitor Monroy - 6/10

Monroy is an understated character in the Jamshedpur FC lineup, who doesn't do anything flashy on the pitch. He kept things ticking over today and operated in a simple and efficient manner.

Alexandre Lima - 6/10

Lima and Valskis had misunderstandings on the pitch on more than one occasion. And that pointed towards how Lima just didn't seem to be in tune with the rest of the team today.

Seiminlen Doungel - 6.5/10

Making his first start for Jamshedpur FC after being with FC Goa earlier in the campaign, Doungel ran at defenders whenever he got the chance, and tried a couple of shots from range as well.

Nerijus Valskis - 5.5/10

Valskis cut a frustrated figure at the top of the pitch today, with not much going right for him. He did not get the service required to be at the top of his game.

Farukh Choudhary - 6/10

Choudhary almost scored for Jamshedpur FC towards the end of the game, and overall had a good impact for the duration of his time on the pitch. He will get better with time when his teammates understand his movements.

Hyderabad FC Player Ratings

Worked his socks off in attack as well as defence 🏃



A tireless performance from Aridane Santana 👏#JFCHFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/SodiIYZWPF — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) January 24, 2021

Laxmikant Kattimani - 5/10

None of the keepers covered themselves in glory today, and Kattimani was the same. He made a couple of errors that went unpunished, much to his relief.

Asish Rai - 7/10

One thing you can never fault Asish Rai with is effort, and he showed plenty of that on the pitch today. At times, he was playing as wing-back. Top performance from him.

Chinglensana Singh - 6.5/10

Chinglensana Singh has been one of the best Indian centre-backs in the current ISL campaign. And today as well, he was as dominant in the air as he was with the ball at his feet.

Odei Onaindia - 6.5/10

Like Chinglensana Singh, Onaindia threw himself into every defensive situation possible, and led from the front. He played as a leader, and is one of the main reasons behind the clean sheet.

Akash Mishra - 7.5/10

Akash Mishra played like an experienced campaigner. He did very little wrong in possession, but the amount of pressure he put on the Jamshedpur FC fullbacks was something to behold.

Roland Alberg - 6/10

Alberg did the basics right, and he was substituted in the second half, with him building up his fitness slowly in the background.

Hitesh Sharma - 6.5/10

Never afraid of getting on the ball and making something happen, Hitesh Sharma covered almost every blade of grass on the pitch today. His distribution was excellent.

Mohammed Yasir - 7/10

Yasir came very close to registering an assist on a couple of occasions, and proved once again why he is Hyderabad FC's most important attacking midfielder.

Halicharan Narzary - 6.5/10

Narzary came very close to scoring when he hit the post in the first half, and was a threat throughout the match.

Joel Chianese - 5.5/10

Chianese had the best chance of the match when he went one on one with the keeper in the first half. Had he scored that, Hyderabad FC would have most certainly had a better chance of winning the match.

Aridane Santana - 6/10

Despite the trickery of Narzary and Yasir, Santana is very much the focal point of Hyderabad FC's attack. He did everything with the right intent today, and all that his game was missing was a goal.