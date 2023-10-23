Jamshedpur FC 0 - 0 Punjab FC: Player Ratings for the Shers| ISL 2023-24

Jamshedpur FC and Punjab FC played out a goalless draw in their fourth game of the ISL 2023-24 season in Jamshedpur on Sunday, October 22 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex.

Jamshedpur came into the game being placed seventh in the points table and a win could take them to as high as third depending on the goal difference. Punjab FC, the newcomers, came into the game searching for their first win of the season.

Scott Cooper's side won their previous game 1-0 against Hyderabad FC while their opponents came into the game having played a 1-1 draw against NorthEast United FC.

The match started with the Red Miners taking complete control of the game. They created a flurry of chances right from the first minute. Punjab FC managed to see off Jamshedpur FC's attacks. Luka Majcen got one chance but failed to convert it.

The second half started with Punjab FC trying to attack more. Luka Majcen got a good chance in the 47th minute but the Slovenian striker hit it wide with just the keeper to beat.

Juan Mera made a fine run into the box, beating a couple of defenders but nothing came of the move in the 52nd minute. The Shers played a more confident brand of football in the second half.

Jamshedpur FC had their fair share of chances but Ravi Kumar's heroics helped keep the scores level. Madih Talal hit a good strike in the 83rd minute but his shot went just wide. Daniel Chima hit the post with his header in the dying moments of the match.

The scoreboard at full-time read 0-0.

On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings for the visitors today

Punjab FC Player Ratings

Ravi Kumar (8): Ravi Kumar made a fantastic save in the 63rd minute from a close distance. He was good at coming out of his line and marshaling his defense. Overall, Ravi was the reason Punjab secured a point today.

Khaiminthang Lhungdim (6): Lhungdim was better side back today. He did manage to keep the Jamshedpur FC wingers quiet and also helped his side in attack.

Melroy Assisi (6.5): Melroy made some great interceptions and blocks in defense. He was one of the busiest players for Punjab FC.

Dimitrios Chatzhsaias (6): Dimitrios had a busy first half and did commit a few mistakes. He regained his composure in the second half and had a much better game in the second half.

Nitesh Darjee (5.5): Nitesh was targeted heavily by the Jamshedpur FC attackers as the Red Miners kept attacking from his side. He did make some mistakes but overall did manage to get the job done.

Nikhil Prabhu (5.5): Nikhil did a lot of the dirty work in the middle of the park. His passing though was poor.

Amarjit tried his best today (Image courtesy: PFC Media)

Amarjit Singh Kiyam (6): Amarjit covered a lot of ground today and was always helping his team in defense and cutting passing lanes. He did have a tough time dealing with Rei Tachikawa.

Brandon Vanlalremdika (5): Brandon worked hard but his passes were poor today. He also gave away possession a lot.

Juan Mera (6.5): Juan Mera made a fantastic run inside the box beating two defenders in the 52nd minute but he lacked support inside the box.

Talal came close to scoring today (Image courtesy: PFC Media)

Madih Talal (7): Madih Talal was one of the best players for Punjab FC today. Talal had a great shot in the 83rd minute but his shot from outside the box went just wide.

Luka Majcen (5): Luka had a poor first half as he couldn't do much. He was unable to convert the chance that came to him. He should have converted the chance that came his way early in the second half.

Substitutes

Prasanth Karuthadathkuni (5): Prasanth wasted a brilliant move in the 79th minute when he placed his cross poorly after being completely free and without any pressure.

Wilmar Jordan Gil (N/A): Jordan came on in the 91st minute and didn't get enough minutes to impact the game.

Ashis Pradhan (N/A): Ashis came on seconds before the final whistle was blown and couldn't get a touch of the ball.