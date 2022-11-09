Jamshedpur FC 0 - 1 Hyderabad FC: 3 things we learned | ISL 2022-23

Jamshedpur FC lost 0-1 to Hyderabad FC in their sixth match of the ISL 2022-23 season in Jamshedpur today (November 9). It was a game between last season's champions and league shield winners. The game promised to be a cracker as these two sides have always given us mouthwatering clashes.

Hyderabad FC came into the game being table toppers, winning their last four games. Jamshedpur FC, meanwhile, started the game in the ninth position and lost their previous game to FC Goa 3-0.

Hyderabad FC were keen to get rid of the Jamshedpur FC curse, while the Red Miners wanted to keep their record against the Nizams intact.

The match started with Hyderabad FC having more of the ball, but it was Jamshedpur FC who created the better chances. Laxmikant Kattimani made some vital saves to deny Jamshedpur FC the lead in the first half.

The scoreboard at halftime read 0-0.

The Nizams started the second half with renewed vigor and scored an early goal in the second half. Mohammad Yasir gave the Nizams the lead in the 49th minute with a brilliant strike from the edge of the box.

Jamshedpur FC tried hard to score the equalizer, but the Nizams defended well to secure a 1-0 victory.

The scoreboard at full-time read 1-0 in favor of the table toppers.

On that note, let’s take a look at three things we learned from today’s game.

#3 Jamshedpur FC's lackluster finishing haunts them again

Chima was guilty of missing some good chances today (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Jamshedpur FC haven't been able to convert the chances they have created this season. Daniel Chima Chukwu has been poor in front of goal this season. The likes of Harry Sawyer and Jay Emmanuel Thomas haven't been able to score goals either.

The Red Miners created some good chances today but Chima and Ishan Pandita were guilty of wasting them.

The Red Miners have been able to score just four goals this season and have conceded eight.

If Aidy Boothroyd's side are to make it to the playoffs this season, they need to be more clinical in the final third of the pitch.

#2 Hyderabad FC have kept their fifth straight clean sheet this season

Nikhil Poojary has been good in defense this season for Hyderabad FC (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

A famous saying in football says, "Goals win you games, but defense wins you trophies." This is exactly what the Nizams have been doing this season. Today they kept their fifth consecutive clean sheet and, managed to secure yet another 1-0 victory.

Manolo Marquez's side have mastered the art of holding onto slender leads and keeping it compact at the back. Having a set defensive pairing in the form of Odei Onaindia and Chinglensana Singh has helped the Spanish gaffer a lot. Wing-backs Akash Mishra and Nikhil Poojari have been brilliant in defense and supporting the side in attack.

The way Hyderabad FC have defended themselves this season, it will be a tough ask for opponents to overcome this backline and win games. Today was their fourth consecutive 1-0 victory in the league this season.

Manolo Marquez will only hope that complacency doesn't creep into his defense as the league ventures into a crucial stage.

#1 Hyderabad FC secure a seven-point lead at the top of the table

Mohammad Yasir scored the winner today (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Hyderabad FC have established a seven-point gap at the top of the table after securing victory tonight. FC Goa are currently second in the points table with two games in hand. Even if the Gaurs manage to secure victory in both games, they will still be a point behind the Nizams.

Manolo Marquez's side are adamant about conquering what they failed to do last season - win the league shield and secure the ACL spot.

Last season was bittersweet for Hyderabad FC as they were the front runners to win the league shield but failed to do so due to covid complications. The Nizams did manage to win the ISL Championship last season.

This season, though, they are adamant about doing the double. Having such a lead at the start of the season will help Manolo Marquez's side in the long run. If they falter like they did last season, they will have some cushion to bounce back.

