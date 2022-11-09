Jamshedpur FC 0-1 Hyderabad FC: Player Ratings as Nizams win again | ISL 2022-23

Hyderabad FC extended their ISL 2022-23 winning streak to five matches and unbeaten run to six games with a 1-0 win over Jamshedpur FC on Wednesday (November 9).

The two teams played out an engaging first half in which the Nizams dominated possession and the Red Miners created better chances. Hyderabad came firing out of the blocks in the second half and took the lead in the 48th minute through Mohammad Yasir's firm strike from the edge of the area.

Both teams battled hard for the rest of the game, failing to score from a couple of gilt-edged opportunities. The reigning champions eventually came through to go seven points clear at the top of the ISL 2022-23 table.

Here are the player ratings for both teams:

Jamshedpur FC

TP Rehenesh - 5.5/10

Rehenesh should've done better with Hyderabad's opener, choosing not to extend his arms at his near-post to let Yasir's shot go through. With the Nizams getting only two shots on target all game, that moment was amplified though he was decent with his handling otherwise.

Ricky Lallawmawma - 6/10

Lallawmawma didn't offer much going forward, but held his own defensively. He also took another stride towards improving his passing, misplacing just two of his attempts to find a teammate.

Peter Hartley - 6.5/10

Hartley marshaled Jamshedpur's backline extremely well, recording four clearances, four successful duels, two tackles and a block. He also forced a good save from Anuj Sharma in the second half.

Pratik Chowdhary - 7/10

Chowdhary led the Red Miners' impressive defensive display, helping them keep Javier Siverio and Bart Ogbeche quiet. He made five clearances, three blocks and two tackles, while also completing 81% of his passes.

Laldiniliana Renthlei - 6/10

Renthlei looked solid during his time on the pitch, making three tackles and winning all three of his ground duels. He was substituted after suffering a groin strain early in the second half.

Jitendra Singh - 6/10

Jitendra Singh has certainly improved after a difficult start to the campaign, though he is yet to return to his best. He took a big step towards doing so in this game though, making three tackles and three interceptions in defensive midfield.

PC Laldinpuia - 5/10

Laldinpuia was on the pitch for only 25 minutes before being forced off with an injury.

Boris Singh - 7.5/10

Boris Singh was easily Jamshedpur's best player against Hyderabad. His energy and sheer willpower to force his side forward, even from the halfway line, saw them create some of their best chances in the second half.

He covered more distance than any other player across both teams, completed five dribbles and won nine ground duels. Boris also got his side's first shot on target inside the opening five minutes, forcing Laxmikant Kattimani into a near-post save.

Jamshedpur FC @JamshedpurFC



JFC 0 - 1 HFC



#JamKeKhelo #JFCHFC 71'| Boris intercepts in the midfield and beats the defenders with a smooth dribble to pass down the ball from the wing. The skipper rushes towards the end of the pass and attempts a low-driven shot but is denied by the man on the line.JFC 0 - 1 HFC 71'| Boris intercepts in the midfield and beats the defenders with a smooth dribble to pass down the ball from the wing. The skipper rushes towards the end of the pass and attempts a low-driven shot but is denied by the man on the line. 😫JFC 0 - 1 HFC #JamKeKhelo #JFCHFC

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas - 6.5/10

The Red Miners tried to get Emmanuel-Thomas on the ball frequently in the first half. He was never afraid to take his man on and responded with some fantastic dribbles and exchanges with his teammates to move Jamshedpur forward.

His influence waned in the second half, but he still ended up with two key passes, two successful dribbles and five successful duels.

Harrison Sawyer - 7/10

Sawyer was the workhorse forward Jamshedpur have needed since the start of the season. He was a menace to Hyderabad's defenders with his positional awareness and pressing, creating big chances for Daniel Chukwu and Hartley.

Daniel Chukwu - 5.5/10

Though he has found the net a few times, Chukwu still seems to be lagging behind with respect to hold-up play. He failed to feed off of Sawyer occupying Hyderabad's defenders and directed a free header straight at Kattimani in the first half.

Substitutes

Farukh Chaudhary - 6.5/10

Chaudhary joined the action midway through the first half. He added some more steel to Jamshedpur's midfield, contributing quite a bit defensively.

Muhammed Uvais - 6/10

Uvais came on for Renthlei in the 55th minute. He was caught out by Akash Mishra on a couple of occasions but did a decent job and asked some questions with his set-piece delivery.

Wellington Priori - 6.5/10

Priori replaced Emmanuel-Thomas in the 74th minute. With Hyderabad tiring, he laid out a key pass and made three tackles in an energetic display off the bench.

Ishan Pandita - 5.5/10

Pandita came on for Sawyer with around 15 minutes to go. He got a big chance to equalize in added time but skied his volley high and wide of the goal from a one-on-one situation.

Hyderabad FC

Laxmikant Kattimani - 6.5/10

Kattimani made a couple of good saves in the opening half hour. However, he unfortunately took a knock to the chest from Harry Sawyer and was substituted in the 39th minute.

Akash Mishra - 7.5/10

Mishra was excellent on both ends once again, forcing Jamshedpur back with his forays forward while keeping them at bay defensively. He recorded four clearances, three tackles, two interceptions and a key pass in a prolific all-round display.

Odei Zabala - 7.5/10

Zabala kept Chukwu on a leash throughout the match and helped Hyderabad protect their lead in the second half. He completed 93% of his passes while also using his physicality to stop Jamshedpur in the final third without conceding a single foul.

Chinglensana Singh - 7/10

Chinglensana Singh fed off Zabala's superb display and was also resolute in defense. Barring a first-half error that almost led to Jamshedpur pushing forward, he looked solid and played his part in the Nizams picking up a fifth consecutive clean sheet.

Nikhil Poojari - 6.5/10

Poojari was targeted at times by Boris Singh, but largely held his own. He could've had an assist in the second half, but his cross was put harmlessly wide by Ogbeche.

Joao Victor - 7/10

As always, Victor kept his side ticking in midfield while also protecting the backline. He ended the game with two tackles, two clearances, two interceptions, a key pass and a passing accuracy of 81%.

Hitesh Sharma - 6.5/10

Sharma stepped up to the plate with a solid performance in midfield, providing an able foil to Victor. He played a couple of superb line-breaking passes and also made three tackles.

Halicharan Narzary - 6/10

Narzary endured a decent outing, recording two key passes and even playing a role in Yasir's goal. However, he was a little wasteful in the final third and had very little impact in the first half.

Bart Ogbeche - 6/10

Ogbeche played a part in Hyderabad's goal, but didn't get much joy against a largely disciplined Jamshedpur backline. He also missed a glorious chance to score by heading wide after escaping his marker to meet Poojari's cross.

Mohammad Yasir - 7/10

Yasir put his side ahead with an inch-perfect strike from the edge of the area that beat Rehenesh at his near-post. While he wasn't too adventurous with his passing, he was steady and helped Hyderabad progress the ball forward.

Hyderabad FC @HydFCOfficial



Mo gets two in two. Thumps one in from the edge of the box and we are a goal up...



Still lots to do in this one



#JFCHFC #WeAreHFC #మనహైదరాబాద్ #HyderabadFC 48' GOAAALLLLLLLMo gets two in two. Thumps one in from the edge of the box and we are a goal up...Still lots to do in this one 48' GOAAALLLLLLL 🔥🔥🔥Mo gets two in two. Thumps one in from the edge of the box and we are a goal up... 💪Still lots to do in this one 👊#JFCHFC #WeAreHFC #మనహైదరాబాద్ #HyderabadFC https://t.co/rCgDKA94Ul

Javier Siverio - 5/10

Siverio, like his fellow forwards, struggled to get into the game in the first half and was substituted at the break.

Substitutes

Anuj Kumar - 6/10

Anuj Kumar came on for Kattimani in the first half. He had one nervy moment in which he handled the ball outside the penalty box, but was solid otherwise, picking up a deserved clean sheet.

Borja Gonzalez - 6.5/10

Gonzalez replaced Siverio at half-time and added a spark of creativity immediately after coming on. He was involved in the build-up to Hyderabad's goal and laid out three key passes, while causing problems for Jamshedpur with his movement off the ball.

Sahil Tavora - 6/10

Tavora came on for Hitesh Sharma with around 15 minutes to go. He picked up from where Sharma left off, closing down spaces in midfield as Jamshedpur pushed for an equalizer.

Joel Chianese - 6/10

Chianese replaced Ogbeche in the final five minutes. He completed all four of his passes and helped Hyderabad run down the clock.

Aaren D'Silva - 6/10

D'Silva came on for Yasir towards the end of the game. He misplaced a couple of passes but crucially won four aerial duels, mostly in defensive areas.

