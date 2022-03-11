Jamshedpur FC 0-1 Kerala Blasters FC: Player Ratings as Tuskers pick up slender first-leg advantage | ISL Playoffs 2021-22

Kerala Blasters FC edged Jamshedpur FC 1-0 in the first leg of their ISL 2021-22 semifinal on Friday.

In a tight game of a few clear-cut chances, Sahal Abdul Samad made the difference with a delightful lob over TP Rehenesh in the 38th minute. The Tuskers then defended well to keep the Red Miners at arm's length to take a slender lead into the second leg scheduled for 15 March.

On that note, here are the player ratings for both teams:

Jamshedpur FC

TP Rehenesh - 6/10

Rehenesh was caught in no man's land for the goal and did have a couple of indecisive moments. However, he made up for it with a stunning fingertip save to deny Luna in the second half.

PC Laldinpuia - 6/10

Laldinpuia did a decent job keeping Luna quiet for stretches of the game. He won an excellent 11 out of 14 aerial duels but didn't offer any threat going forward for Jamshedpur FC.

Peter Hartley - 6.5/10

Hartley was solid throughout the match and dealt well with both Vazquez and Pereyra Diaz. He made two interceptions and three clearances, and was also a threat in the Kerala Blasters box from set-pieces.

Eli Sabia - 6.5/10

Sabia was efficient at the heart of the Jamshedpur FC defense, making a tackle, a block, two interceptions and a team-high four clearances. He also sprayed the ball well, completing 13 of his 21 long balls.

Ricky Lallawmawma - 6/10

Lallawmawma did a decent job defensively but didn't get too many chances to press forward. However, it was his misjudged header straight into the path of Abdul Samad that led to Kerala Blasters' goal.

Pronay Halder - 6.5/10

Halder put in a good shift in midfield, constantly helping his side break up opposition moves. He also created an excellent chance for Chukwu with a good tackle high up the pitch but the forward blasted his shot wide.

Jitendra Singh - 6/10

Jitendra Singh seemed to struggle at times against Kerala Blasters' physicality and completed just 11 passes during his time on the pitch. Though he won five of his nine duels, the game seemed to bypass him a bit.

Ritwik Das - 6/10

Das, like his fellow forwards, was kept quiet for much of the match. He recorded one key pass but managed no shots on target. Das contributed defensively, though, making two tackles and an interception.

Greg Stewart - 6/10

Kerala Blasters did an exceptionally good job of keeping Stewart's impact to a minimum in this contest. The Scot had no shots, though he managed two key passes and was subdued for large stretches.

Seiminlen Doungel - 6/10

Doungel looked bright and even created a good chance for Chukwu but had to be substituted after just 25 minutes with an injury.

Daniel Chukwu - 5.5/10

Chukwu failed to get a couple of presentable chances on target and was dealt with well by the Kerala Blasters defense otherwise.

Substitutes

Mobashir Rahman - 5.5/10

Rahman replaced Doungel in the 25th minute. He missed a glorious chance from Stewart's free-kick and didn't really impact the game much after that.

Sandeep Mandi - 5.5/10

Mandi came on for Rahman in the 65th minute. He completed just one of his six passes and didn't do enough to trouble the Blasters defense.

Jordan Murray - 6/10

Murray replaced Chukwu in the 65th minute. He conjured up a couple of decent moments but needed to get more into the box, with his side chasing the game.

Ishan Pandita - 6/10

Pandita replaced Jitendra Singh in the 81st minute. He had an excellent chance to draw Jamshedpur FC level but blazed his shot wide on the half-volley.

Alex Lima - 6.5/10

Lima came on for Stewart in the 82nd minute. His set-pieces and crosses caused Kerala Blasters some problems.

KBFC's Sandeep Singh (L) and JFC's Ritwik Das in action. [Credits: ISL]

Kerala Blasters

Prabhsukhan Gill - 6/10

Gill had almost nothing major to do with Jamshedpur FC managing just one shot on target.

Sanjeev Stalin - 6/10

Stalin didn't really do much on either end of the field, winning just one of his eight duels.

Marko Leskovic - 7/10

Leskovic put in a physically dominant performance for Kerala Blasters to help them keep a cleansheet. He won eight duels and made seven clearances to keep Jamshedpur FC's attackers on a leash.

Ruivah Hormipam - 7.5/10

Hormipam complemented Leskovic's dominance with an excellent performance of his own. The centre-back won all five of his ground duels, made three tackles and two interceptions and also recorded seven clearances.

Harmanjot Khabra - 7/10

Khabra worked hard to close down his flank against Jamshedpur FC. He also delivered an excellent cross for Pereyra Diaz, which the latter headed straight at Rehenesh.

Adrian Luna - 7/10

Luna endured a surprisingly quiet first half before coming to life after the break. His free-kick that hit the bar was exceptional and he also worked hard defensively, making two tackles and two interceptions.

Lalthathanga Khawlhring - 6/10

Khawlhring gave the ball away in his own half under pressure from Halder but was fortunate to see Chukwu put the ball wide. He did a decent job dealing with Jamshedpur FC's forays forward beyond that point.

Ayush Adhikari - 6/10

Adhikari wasn't his usual influential self but helped Kerala Blasters weather the early storm from Jamshedpur FC. He managed just one tackle.

Sahal Abdul Samad - 7.5/10

Abdul Samad scored the winner for Kerala Blasters with a delightful dink over Rehenesh after collecting Lallawmawma's misplaced header. The goal seemed to fill him with confidence as he constantly drove at the Jamshedpur FC defense, completing two dribbles.

Samad also managed to win an impressive nine out of 11 duels.

Jorge Pereyra Diaz - 6/10

Pereyra Diaz laid out a couple of key passes for his teammates and got one shot on target from a diving header. However, he was kept largely quiet by the Jamshedpur FC backline.

Alvaro Vazquez - 6/10

Vazquez's hopeful long ball eventually led to the Kerala Blasters' goal after a mistake by Lallawmawma. He didn't do much otherwise, recording just 16 touches and completing only eight passes during his time on the pitch.

Substitutes

Jeakson Singh - 6.5/10

Jeakson Singh replaced Adhikari in the 72nd minute. He made a tackle and a clearance, besides winning two ground duels in a tidy display.

Chencho Gyeltshen - 6.5/10

Gyeltshen came on for Pereyra Diaz in the 72nd minute. His pace troubled the tired Jamshedpur FC defense.

Sandeep Singh - 6/10

Sandeep Singh replaced Stalin in the 72nd minute. He made one clearance and won an aerial duel.

Vincy Barretto - 6/10

Barretto came on for Abdul Samad in the 84th minute. His off-the-ball movement troubled the Red Miners at times, but he didn't do much otherwise.

Enes Sipovic - N/A

Sipovic replaced Pereyra Diaz in injury-time. He shored things up at the back to help his side see out the win.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee