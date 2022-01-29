Jamshedpur FC 1-0 FC Goa: Player Ratings as Daniel Chima scores the winner

Jamshedpur FC edged past FC Goa 1-0 on Friday to move one step closer to the top of the ISL table. With the win, Owen Coyle's team are just one point behind league-leaders Hyderabad FC with one game in hand.

Jamshedpur FC's winter signing Daniel Chima Chukwu scored his first goal for the club against FC Goa in the second half. Replays showed that the Nigerian was in an offside position when he received the ball, thus making the loss hard to digest for FC Goa.

The Gaurs now have 14 points from 14 matches and sit at the ninth position on the ISL table.

Brandon Fernandes' return to the starting XI was the only silver lining for FC Goa from this match. On that note, let us take a look at the player ratings from the match.

Jamshedpur FC Player Ratings

TP Rehenesh (7.5): The Jamshedpur FC goalkeeper had a good game as he made a couple of saves which kept his team from conceding. He ended the match with a cleansheet.

Laldinliana Renthlei (7.5): Laldinliana Renthelie assisted Chima's goal and helped the team defensively too.

Narender Gahlot (6.5): Although he did not concede any goals, Narender Gahlot could have done better during certain moments of the match.

Peter Hartley (7): Peter Hartley stood strong at the back as he warded off any trouble from the FC Goa attackers.

Ricky Lallawmawma (6.5): Ricky had a decent game as he performed his duties without any mistakes.

Alex Lima (7): The Brazilian midfielder had a good outing in the middle of the park. He won 10 duels against the opposition.

Jitendra Singh (6): He did not have a big impact on the game for Jamshedpur FC.

Seiminlen Doungel (6): More was expected from the winger but he failed to cause any threat to FC Goa.

Greg Stewart (6): The Scotsman could not replicate his form from previous matches and ended up without an assist or goal at full-time.

Boris Singh (6.5): Boris performed his defensive duties well. However, he could have done more while the team was attacking.

Daniel Chima (7.5): Chima was the only goalscorer of the match. Took only two shots throughout the match, one of which resulted in a goal.

Substitutes

Mobashir Rahman (6): The midfielder did not make much difference after coming on.

Anas Edathodika (6.5): The experienced defender helped Jamshedpur FC to keep their lead intact after he came on.

Ritwik Das (5): He missed a good opportunity to add another goal to Jamshedpur FC's tally.

Ishan Pandita (N/A): The centre-forward played too few minutes to be rated.

FC Goa Player Ratings

Naveen Kumar (6): Should have avoided conceding the goal which cost FC Goa the match.

Seriton Fernandes (6.5): The right-back did fairly well defensively. Left wanting for more while helping the attack.

Ivan Gonzalez (6.5): Almost scored a goal from a header. He had a decent time at the back except for occasional mispasses.

Anwar Ali (6.5): Like Gonzalez, the youngster came close to scoring a goal. However, he lost the ball too many times.

Aibanbha Dohling (5.5): The defender, who played in an unnatural position, had a forgettable game. His defensive work was not up to the mark.

Princeton Rebello (6.5): Princeton had a decent match, not making any glaring mistakes.

Edu Bedia (7): He was one of the better players for FC Goa on the pitch, constantly moving the ball and finding opportunities.

Alberto Noguera (6.5): More was expected from the midfielder as he could not make an impact on the scoreline.

Brandon Fernandes (7): Making his first start of the season, Brandon showed glimpses of his former self and created a few chances today as well.

Devendra Murgaonkar (6): Had an average game with not much to show for.

Airam Cabrera (6.5): The Spaniard was unlucky as he missed a couple of opportunities to score a goal to his name. Had a decent game overall.

Substitutes

Alexander Romario Jesuraj (6.5): Performed his duties well after he was brought in.

Makan Winkle Chothe (6): Was not much involved in the game after coming on.

Saviour Gama (7): Stopped Ritwik Das from scoring a goal at the end. Was strong defensively in the minutes he played.

Muhammed Nemil (6): Not much involved after coming on.

Leander D’Cunha (N/A): Not enough minutes to be rated.

