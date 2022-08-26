Jamshedpur FC 1-0 FC Goa: Player Ratings as Red Miners record deserved victory | 2022 Durand Cup

Jamshedpur FC edged FC Goa 1-0 to get their first win of the 2022 Durand Cup at the Salt Lake Stadium on Friday (August 26).

The Red Miners created a few good chances in the first half but were denied by a couple of good saves by Gaurs custodian Hrithik Tiwari. They then got an excellent chance to go ahead in the second half when Lalruatmawia was fouled in the box. However, Vinil Poojary's spot-kick was saved brilliantly by Tiwari.

Jamshedpur eventually took the lead through substitute Tapan Halder. Phijam Vikash Singh sent in an excellent cross which Halder controlled before sliding the ball through Tiwari. FC Goa couldn't create much in response and suffered their first defeat of the campaign.

Here are the player ratings for both Indian Super League teams from this 2022 Durand Cup clash:

Jamshedpur FC

Mohit Singh - 6.5/10

Mohit Singh made one excellent save from Phrangki Buam in the second half but was largely untroubled otherwise.

Aryan Sonowal - 6.5/10

Sonowal began the game slowly but improved after the break and forced FC Goa out wide to disrupt their rhythm.

Sandip Mandi - 7/10

Mandi put in a solid display, winning most of his aerial duels and making a few important blocks.

Saphaba Singh - 6.5/10

Saphaba Singh gave the ball away cheaply on a couple of occasions but helped Jamshedpur see out the match with some good defending in the second half.

Kojam Beyong - 7/10

Beyong was a threat going forward and linked up well with Jamshedpur's midfield. He also did his job defensively in the final 15 minutes to keep FC Goa out.

Phijam Vikash Singh - 7.5/10

Vikash Singh got the only assist of the game with a beautifully chipped ball into the box. He was excellent at evading FC Goa's press in the first 60 minutes to help his side keep the ball and dominate the midfield battle.

Keisan Angelo Singh - 6.5/10

Angelo Singh looked the part in the first half, playing some neat passes to stretch the opposition defense. He played it safe in the second half and his impact wore off a little.

Kamlesh Bisht - 6.5/10

Bisht constantly pushed Jamshedpur forward and worked well with both Poojary and Nikhil Barla.

Lalruatmawia - 7/10

Lalruatmawia was excellent for most of the game, with some sleek one-touch passing and dedicated pressing upfront. He saw more of the ball in the second half and helped Jamshedpur create a few good chances.

Vinil Poojary - 6/10

Poojary's pass in behind the Goa defense ultimately led to a penalty. However, he could've done better with the spot-kick, which was saved brilliantly by Tiwari. The forward enjoyed a decent game otherwise but also made some unnecessary fouls to receive a yellow card.

Nikhil Barla - 6/10

Barla started off brightly but lacked a cutting edge in and around the box before fading away in the second half.

Substitutes

Hijam Lenin Singh - 5.5/10

Lenin Singh wasn't at his best and received a caution for a needless foul.

Tapan Halder - 7.5/10

Halder took his goal brilliantly to put Jamshedpur ahead. The substitute showed good control upon receiving Vikash Singh's pass before slotting it past Tiwari. He also troubled Rayan Menezes for much of his time on the pitch with some darting runs forward.

Sorokhaibam Meitei - 6/10

Meitei was decent in midfield but missed a chance to settle the game with a free-kick right outside the box which he hit straight into the wall.

Advait Sumbly - 6/10

Sumbly contributed defensively to help Jamshedpur see out the match.

Piyush Thakuri - 6.5/10

Thakuri injected some much-needed pace into his side's midfield to wear out an already tired Goa defense.

FC Goa

Hrithik Tiwari - 7/10

Tiwari came up with a couple of good saves in the first half but saved his best moment for the 73rd minute by diving to his right to keep out Poojary's penalty. The FC Goa custodian was unlucky to end up on the losing side despite an excellent performance.

Deeshank Kunkalikar - 6/10

Kunkalikar played some delightful crossfield balls but struggled against Jamshedpur's pace and urgency in the second half.

Mallikjan Kalegar - 6.5/10

Kalegar put in a solid performance and kept the Red Miners at bay for much of the game.

Lesly Rebello - 6/10

Rebello conceded the penalty with a foul inside the box but was decent otherwise.

Salman Faris - 5.5/10

Faris struggled to hit the heights he reached in his first two games at the 2022 Durand Cup. He offered precious little going forward and was also caught flat-footed multiple times while defending.

Muhammad Nemil - 6.5/10

As expected, Nemil was key to most of FC Goa's forays forward with his vision and passing. He should've had an assist in the second half but Buam wasted the opportunity.

Lalremruata - 6.5/10

Lalremruata put in a good performance and helped block passing lines as Jamshedpur grew into the game. He seemed to tire a little in the final 15 minutes, which had an impact on his side.

Ayush Chhetri - 6/10

Chhetri played a few tidy passes here and there but was inconsistent and couldn't provide enough impetus while moving forward.

Shannon Viegas - 6/10

Viegas sent in a couple of superb crosses that amounted to nothing and was substituted at half-time.

Phrangki Buam - 5.5/10

Buam missed the chance to put FC Goa ahead in the game after racing one-on-one with Mohit Singh. His final product was extremely inconsistent otherwise as well in a match in which the Gaurs needed more.

Delton Colaco - 6/10

Barring a couple of excellent runs in behind the defense and a few good passes, Colaco simply didn't threaten the Jamshedpur backline enough.

Substitutes

Mevan Dias - 6/10

Dias, like Viegas, looked bright in spurts during his time on the pitch.

Rayan Menezes - 5/10

Menezes let Halder escape his clutches for the goal and struggled against the Jamshedpur forward for most of the second half.

Vasim Inamdar - 6/10

Inamdar added some pace to a tiring FC Goa team but ultimately didn't get enough time on the ball to make a lasting impact.

Davis Fernandes - N/A

Fernandes came on late and hardly got any touches on the ball.

