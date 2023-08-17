Jamshedpur FC 1-0 Indian Navy FT: Red Miners player ratings from hard-fought win | Durand Cup 2023

Jamshedpur FC's young team dug in to come away with a 1-0 win over Indian Navy FT in a Group B fixture in the Durand Cup 2023 on Thursday, August 17.

The first half saw very few clear-cut openings for either team, with the Navy dominating possession. The Red Miners, meanwhile, seemed overwhelmed at times before finding their footing towards the final five minutes of the half.

During that period, Ashley Koli won a penalty after being hacked down in the box, but Lalhriatpuia Chawngthu's tame effort was saved by Robinson R in goal.

Jamshedpur continued their good work in the second half, with Asem Maingou Singh missing two glorious chances from Koli's crosses. The latter eventually scored the winner midway through the second half with a close-range header to keep the Red Miners alive in this year's Durand Cup.

Here are the player ratings for Jamshedpur FC:

Ayush Jena - 5.5/10

Jena had a couple of nervy moments with his otherwise decent distribution in the first half and was solid with his work from crosses. He had another moment of madness early in the second half, charging out and failing to get to the ball, with Rohan Singh bailing him out with a goal-line clearance.

Jena had to be replaced with an injury post the incident.

Rosangzuala - 6/10

Rosangzuala was hardly involved in the first half and lost the ball on multiple occasions after the break by making casual errors. However, he got his focus back towards the end of the game to ensure his side got the win.

Pallujam Rohan Singh - 7.5/10

Rohan Singh helped Jamshedpur deal with Indian Navy's early period of pressure. He also came up with a splendid backheeled goal-line clearance after Jena's error in the second half to add to a solid performance.

Sairem Sital Singh - 7/10

Sital Singh made some crucial blocks and clearances in both halves to help Jamshedpur hold onto their clean sheet.

Zonunpuia - 7/10

Zonunpuia made multiple good tackles to quell Indian Navy in the first half. He remained defensively solid after the break and also showcased some quality on the ball to help Jamshedpur in transition.

Sekh Sahil - 6/10

Sahil made a couple of important defensive contributions in either half, but his distribution could have been better.

Moirangthem Marjit Singh - 6.5/10

Marjit's distribution was average and he also saw an effort from distance saved easily in the first half. However, he improved after the break and got the assist for Koli's winner with a volleyed pass.

Ashley Koli - 8/10

Koli was the Red Miners' only real threat going forward at times in the first half. He repeatedly beat his marker, and while his final product was a mixed bag, he won a penalty. The youngster also put a free header wide in the first half from Asem Maingou Singh's delightful cross.

In the second half, Koli continued his good work and set up Maingou Singh twice in the first 20 minutes with excellent crosses. However, the latter put both free headers well wide of the goal.

He then took things into his own hands to give Jamshedpur the lead with a close-range header to open the scoring. Koli also got another chance to score after picking up a stray pass, but his chip beat the keeper and the crossbar too.

Lalhriatpuia Chawngthu - 5.5/10

Chawngthu missed a golden opportunity to put Jamshedpur ahead, seeing his penalty easily saved by Robinson. However, he did play a couple of excellent through-balls in either half, and delivered the corner that led to his side's goal.

Asem Maingou Singh - 5/10

Maingou Singh set up an excellent chance for Koli in the first half before spurning two glorious opportunities after the break, leading to his substitution.

Sadhu Marndi - 4/10

Marndi struggled to get into the game and couldn't link up with Koli as he would have wanted before being hooked off at half-time.

Substitutes

Bivan Jyoti Laskar (Marndi 46') - 6.5/10

Laskar was an improvement on Marndi and almost scored in stoppage time but was denied by a smart save from Robinson.

Mohit Singh Dhami (Jena 59') - 6/10

Dhami was hardly troubled after coming on and was decent with his passes.

Laishram Rameshhor Meetei (Maingou Singh 68') - 6.5/10

Meetei's link-up play was excellent and he got into promising positions on the wing when the Red Miners reverted to counter-attacks.

Armash Nasir Ansari (Chawngthu 84') - N/A

Ansari was wrongfully booked after receiving an elbow to the face and didn't have time to impact the game further.

Amzard Khan (Marjit Singh 84') - N/A

Amzard also couldn't impact the game with Jamshedpur dropping deep to hold onto their lead.