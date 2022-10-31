Jamshedpur FC 1-0 NorthEast United FC: Player ratings as the Men of Steel get their first win of the season against the Highlanders | ISL 2022-23

Jamshedpur FC hosted NorthEast United FC for the last game of Matchweek 4 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season on Sunday, October 30. The two sides squared off at the JRD Tata Sports Complex Stadium in Jamshedpur.

With both sides without a win in the build-up to this game, this was anticipated to be a cracker of a contest. But that wasn't the case in the opening exchanges. Both Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United failed to control the ball for too long and ended up giving up on possession cheaply.

However, in the 31st minute, Peter Hartley scored for the Men of Steel, giving them a slender lead in this tie. NorthEast United FC turned themselves around in the second half eager to make something out of this game. Both sides conjured decent goal-scoring opportunities in the second half with no luck in conversion.

The game ended with the Men of Steel bagging their first win of this edition of the ISL and the Highlanders coach seeing red for the second time.

On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings for the game between Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United FC.

Jamshedpur FC

Rehenesh TP [6.5]

The Jamshedpur FC custodian is not known for his consistency but he definitely turned up at his best against the Highlanders. He made a few crucial saves to keep the scoreline intact.

Laldinliana Renthlei [6]

Laldinliana has had a decent game. The Jamshedpur FC right-back was strong defensively and allowed NorthEast United FC very little space in the final third.

Peter Hartley [6.5]

The Jamshedpur FC skipper scored the only goal of the match that gave his side their first win of the season. He also managed to help his team keep a clean sheet, making crucial interceptions. He was unbeatable in the air and kept Derbyshire quiet.

Pratik Chaudhari [6]

Since joining the club in the summer transfer window, Pratik Chaudhari has turned into a regular under Aidy Boothroyd. The former Bengaluru FC man had a decent game, partnering Peter Hartley at the heart of the Red Miners' defense.

Ricky Lallawmawma [6.5]

Ricky Lallawmawama was solid defensively as well offensively. He kept overlapping with Ritwik Das, disorienting the NorthEast United FC defense on multiple occasions. His crossing is a treat for the eyes for any football lover.

Wellington Priori [7]

Wellington Priori was defensive in the first-half, contributing very little to the offensive aspects of Jamshedpur FC. However, in the second-half, Priori made himself an option in the opposition's half, closing down players to avoid transitions and converting possession into scoring opportunities.

Farukh Choudhary [6]

Farukh Choudhary had a decent game in a Jamshedpur FC shirt. The midfielder has been steadily finding his form since being sidelined with an injury last season.

Boris Singh [7]

Boris Singh was a livewire on the right flank. He kept running into crossing positions and managed to send a few balls across for Chima.

Ritwik Das [7]

Ritwik Das has been the best player in a Jamshedpur FC shirt against the Highlanders. Playing on the left flank, Ritwik was lively, kept the ball close and made impactful runs into the box.

Daniel Chima Chukwu [7]

With his performances in all of the games played by Jamshedpur FC, Daniel Chima Chukwu has made himself the go-to forward for Aidy Boothroyd. Even when he is not scoring, this Nigerian talisman is closing down players with the eagerness to get the ball from them.

Harry Sawyer [6]

Harry Sawyer had a decent game. He missed a few chances but was impactful in the way he conducted himself.

Substitutes:

Jay Emmanuel Thomas [6]

JET had a decent game against the Highlanders. He made no significant impact on the game.

Ishan Pandita [7]

Ishan Pandita has shown hunger since coming on in the second half. The Indian football team forward almost bagged a goal for himself if not for Mirshad Michu's tackle.

Muhammad Uvais [6]

Uvais had a decent game against the Highlanders. He made no significant impact on the game.

NorthEast United FC

Mirshad Michu [6]

Despite the loss, Mirshad Michu was sound under the bar for NorthEast United FC. He has been under pressure since replacing Arindam Bhattacharya in this game, but the Highlanders custodian lived up to expectations.

Joe Zoherliana [5.5]

The NorthEast United FC right-back, who is known for his passing abilities, was a clear disappointment for Marco Balbul's side. Although Joe stood strong defensively, he registered very few accurate passes in this game.

Michael Jakobsen [6.5]

The Highlanders captain was rock solid for his team. He was partnered by Aaron Evans and Mashoor Shereef in a three-man backline used by Balbul. Although Jakobsen was constantly bullied by Chima, the defender stood strong and managed to hold the scoreline to just one goal.

Aaron Evans [6.5]

Aaron Evans is a tough customer as a defender. The Australian defender went toe-to-toe with Chima and kept him quiet for most of the game. He was sound at playing from the back.

Mashoor Shereef [5]

Mashoor Shereef struggled in his first ISL 2022-23 game for NorthEast United FC. The defender was all over the place and failed to keep up with the physicality of the opposition's attack.

Gurjinder Kumar [6]

Gurjinder Kumar had a decent game in a NorthEast United FC shirt. The left-back was sound defensively and managed to deal with the industrious Boris Singh for a major part of the game. Gurjinder's offensive contribution was also good. He almost registered an assist when he whipped in a cross that was close to Jamshedpur FC's goal.

Jon Gaztanaga [6]

The Spanish defensive midfielder has had a decent outing for Marco Balbul's side. However, he wasn't as effective as he was in the previous matches, especially offensively.

Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha [5.5]

The NorthEast United FC midfielder had a poor outing against Jamshedpur FC. He was unable to hold his position and gave away possession multiple times.

Imran Khan [6.5]

Imran Khan was energetic throughout his time on the pitch. The Highlanders attacking midfielder kept looking for options to progress the ball forward and even took his chances on goal.

Jithin MS [5.5]

Jithin MS was poor against Jamshedpur FC. The former Gokulam Kerala FC man, who started the season well, lost his way in the game against Aidy Boothroyd's side.

Matt Derbyshire [5.5]

Matt Derbyshire could prove to be one of the worst foreign signings made by NorthEast United FC. The former Blackburn Rovers man lacks the physicality to get past opposition defenders and is mostly a ball-watcher when his side is out of possession.

Substitutes:

Parthib Sunder Gogoi [6]

Parthib Sunder Gogoi has had a decent start since coming off the bench in the second half. The former Indian Arrows forward was ambitious with his runs and tried to create scenarios favorable for his team.

Emil Benny [6]

The young midfielder is slowly turning out to be a sensation. Emil Benny was a star for Gokulam Kerala FC. He transitioned to his new club with ease and was able to showcase his abilities to the fullest against the Men of Steel.

Rochharzela [6]

Rochharzela made his mark after coming on as a substitute in the second half. He added to the wing-play of NorthEast United FC and troubled Ricky Lallawmawma to some extent.

Pragyan Gogoi [6]

Pragyan had a good game. He made no significant impact in the match.

