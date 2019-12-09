Jamshedpur FC 1-1 Chennaiyin FC: 3 Reasons why the visitors only managed a draw | ISL 2019-20

Owen Coyle only managed a draw in his first game at the helm

Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC played out a cagey affair at the JRD Tata Sports Complex as the game ended deadlocked at 1-1. The draw meant that the hosts squandered an opportunity to go level with ATK at the top of the ISL table and now remain in 4th spot, tied on points with FC Goa.

The game started off in patchy fashion with both sides looking sloppy on the ball. However, the visitors settled a lot quicker as they mounted a few attacks down the hosts’ flanks.

In the 26th minute, the away side nudged ahead when Nerijus Valskis turned expertly inside the box before clinically finishing past Subrata Pal. Jamshedpur tried to find an immediate equaliser but they failed to do so, meaning that the visitors went into the break enjoying a one-goal cushion.

After the restart, Jamshedpur looked to impose themselves on the encounter but their lack of offensive prowess reared its head quite often. However, they were accorded a huge slice of luck when Isaac Vanmalsawma’s shot took a massive deflection off Farukh Choudhary’s arm to nestle into the net.

Here is a look at three reasons why Chennaiyin could only manage a stalemate.

#3 Nerijus Valskis continues his rich vein of form

Valskis scored the opener

At the start of the 2019-20 season, Chennaiyin failed to make the net bulge in their opening four encounters. Subsequently, they mustered only a point with that result coming against an equally off-colour Mumbai City FC.

In the process, their offensive firepower was cast under the scanner with the jury out on their ability to keep producing the goods regularly and of course, their suitability to the ISL.

However, since a rather manic evening at the Marina Arena on the 25th of November, the side have looked much better in the attacking third, a transformation that has come about courtesy the performances of a certain Nerijus Valskis.

The Lithuanian came into the encounter against Jamshedpur FC having scored 3 goals in his past two games, a tally that included an impressive brace against Odisha FC. Unsurprisingly, the onus was on the striker to come up trumps, especially as Chennaiyin hoped to correct their wretched record on the road.

And, Valskis rose to the occasion as he turned in a brilliant display functioning as the focal point for the visitors. On countless occasions, the Marina Machans hoofed the ball long and into the Lithuanian. Fortunately for them though, he held the ball up adroitly and brought his teammates into play.

Additionally, his movement was exemplary as he created space for himself several times, a trait that ultimately allowed him to pop up with the opener.

After Rafael Crivellaro trapped the ball near the edge of the box, Valskis got in between Memo Moura and Tiri, thereby offering the Brazilian a passing avenue. Thereafter, he took the ball in his stride, sorted his feet and arrowed a shot into the bottom corner.

Thus, through the course of a rather scrappy encounter, the Lithuanian had provided a rare moment of quality. And, with those being at a premium so far for Chennaiyin, the importance of his display couldn’t be overstated enough.

