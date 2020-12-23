Jamshedpur FC suffered a heartbreak as FC Goa clinched a 2-1 victory during stoppage time, in the 38th match of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL), at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama, Goa.

Jamshedpur FC looked the better side in the first half as they dominated the mid-field area completely. Eventually, Jamshedpur FC took the lead from an Aitor Monroy set-piece as Stephen Eze scored his second ISL goal.

In the second half, FC Goa came back with recharged batteries and they also got a deserved equalizer through Igor Angulo’s penalty. Attacking midfielder Alex Lima got the better of Mohammad Nawaz but the referee didn’t award a clear goal. Jamshedpur FC had salt rubbed into their wounds as Igor Angulo scored from the back of his head from an Edu Bedia corner-kick in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Here are four things we learned from this match:

#4 Jamshedpur FC impress as a unit in the first half

Coming on the back of a victory against NorthEast United FC, Jamshedpur FC looked in fine rhythm against FC Goa. With Aitor Monroy coming back into the line-up after serving a one-match suspension, the Red Miners looked far more fluid with the ball.

Owen Coyle’s side constantly kept the FC Goa defense on their toes with the likes of Alex Lima, Isaac Vanmalsawma, and Nerijus Valskis showing good movement and nifty footwork.

On the rare occasion that FC Goa showed quality in the final third, the center-back duo of Stephen Eze and Peter Hartley stood tall. This helped Jamshedpur FC to take the lead when Aitor Monroy’s free-kick was kicked into the net by Eze from a difficult angle.

#3 FC Goa struggle to transition from defense to attack initially

Midfielder Jorge Ortiz was one of the chief architects of FC Goa's late comeback. Courtesy: ISL

In the previous game, FC Goa had struggled to create many chances against Chennaiyin FC. The same theme continued against Jamshedpur FC as the Gaurs lacked the physicality and creativity from the midfield. Princeton Rebello lost the ball too easily under pressure while Edu Bedia played too deep.

The duo of Brandon Fernandes and Jorge Ortiz did come up with a few crosses and shots, but they weren’t enough to trouble the Jamshedpur FC defense.

#2 A rejuvenated FC Goa in the second half force Owen Coyle to strengthen the backline

Right from the moment the second half kicked off, FC Goa looked a different side as they pressed well and closed down any space in the midfield. This helped them to create a lot more chances. Even defender James Donachie got involved as he was the one who earned the penalty in the 63rd minute.

This forced Jamshedpur FC manager Owen Coyle to strengthen the defense as he brought on Jitender Singh and Sandip Mandi for Aitor Monroy and Isaac Vanmalsawma. This was surprising as Jamshedpur FC did look threatening even in the second half during counter-attacks. Eventually, it was a stoppage-time Igor Angulo header that snatched away even the solitary point from Jamshedpur FC.

#1 Missed chances and a poor refereeing decision cost Jamshedpur FC dearly

Jamshedpur FC could have banked on a fine performance to enter the top four, but they let all three points slip away in the second half. The Red Miners had to blame themselves to an extent as the likes of Aniket Jadhav and Stephen Eze missed glorious chances.

Just when it seemed like they would settle for a point, Alex Lima almost stole the win in the 87th minute with a fantastic strike past Mohammad Nawaz. The ball struck the cross-bar and fell inside the box, but the referee and his assistants didn’t feel so. It eventually cost Jamshedpur FC dearly as FC Goa bagged a late winner.