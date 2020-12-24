Jamshedpur FC 1-2 FC Goa: Player Ratings as controversial refereeing decision snatches victory from Red Miners | ISL 2020-21

Jamshedpur FC went down 1-2 to FC Goa in Match 38 of the ISL, after a refereeing decision denied them a goal when the scores were still locked at 1-1. FC Goa snatched victory in the last minute of the game through a goal that came off the back of Igor Angulo.

Here is how the players from both teams fared.

Jamshedpur FC Player Ratings

TP Rehenesh - 6/10

Rehenesh has been one of Jamshedpur FC's most consistent performers this season. He continued to give a high standard of performance today as well. Unfortunately, he could not do anything about the goals his team conceded.

Laldinliana Renthlei - 7/10

This has been a breakthrough season for Laldinliana Renthlei. His speed and energy gave the FC Goa right-wingers nightmares today.

Stephen Eze - 7/10

Dependable as ever, it was Eze who put his side into the lead in the first half. He backed up his strike with a solid defensive display at the other end.

Advertisement

Peter Hartley - 7/10

Peter Hartley went about his business quietly today. But he was always there at the right place, at the right time to intercept the ball.

Ricky Lallawmawma - 7/10

Like Laldinliana, Ricky had an almost identical performance except it was on the left side of the pitch. Owen Coyle thus has his full-back pairing set for the rest of the campaign.

Aitor Monroy - 6/10

Monroy gave up possession of the ball easily. For someone who plays as a number 6, it is important that he starts contributing to the team defensively as well.

Alexandre Lima - 6.5/10

Perhaps the unluckiest player on the pitch, Lima should have ended the game. His shot clearly crossed the goal-line after ricocheting off the crossbar. Apart from that effort, he worked hard to cover his lines during the game.

Jackichand Singh - 6/10

Jackichand's usual ploy to find Valskis at every opportunity did not work the way it usually does. That might have been because of the work the FC Goa defense did to restrict Jamshedpur's movement.

Isaac Vanmalsawma - 6/10

Isaac was mostly absent through the game. He seemingly spent more time arguing with officials about contentious calls, rather than affecting the game.

Aniket Jadhav - 6.5/10

Jadhav had a brilliant effort saved by keeper Mohammad Nawaz, which would have put his side two goals up.

Advertisement

Nerijus Valskis - 5.5/10

FC Goa stopped the supply line to Valskis and prevented him from scoring. It would be safe to say the Gaurs were successful with their tactics.

FC Goa Player Ratings

Mohammad Nawaz - 7/10

Nawaz was excellent today and pulled off some crucial saves to keep his team in the hunt for three points. The save off Aniket Jadhav's shot will rank among the best of the tournament.

Seriton Fernandes - 6/10

Fernandes fulfilled the role given to him by FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando. He did it with aplomb, keeping himself busy on the flank the entire match.

James Donachie - 6.5/10

Donachie had one of his best games in an FC Goa shirt today. He won the penalty that brought his team back into the game and showed good aerial prowess to win almost every ball.

Ivan Gonzalez - 6/10

Gonzalez has a lot of flair, but that was not evident today. He was more than happy feeding the ball to the others in the team.

Saviour Gama - 6.5/10

Saviour was tireless in his off-the-ball work today. He could have even scored, had he got assistance from his teammates.

Edu Bedia - 6.5/10

Edu Bedia was at the heart of the attack for FC Goa once again, and his cross-field passes were a thing of beauty.

Princeton Rebello - 6/10

Much was expected of Princeton Rebello before the season began. But he has failed to deliver the goods so far. Rebello was substituted in the second half.

Alexander Jesuraj - 6/10

Jesuraj did the basics right and kept the ball ticking over whenever he got possession.

Advertisement

Jorge Mendoza - 8/10

He was the catalyst for FC Goa's second-half comeback. A perfect combination of hard work and skills, Jorge Mendoza is FC Goa's most important player by a country mile.

Brandon Fernandes - 7/10

Fernandes combined well with Mendoza and had a couple of shots on goal himself. His trickery was on full display, giving the Jamshedpur FC midfielders a hard time.

Igor Angulo - 7/10

Good strikers get into the best positions to score goals, and that is exactly what Igor Angulo did on the day. He converted convincingly from the penalty spot and was also fortuitously involved in the winning goal. Although it came off his back, he did well to be in the position to score.