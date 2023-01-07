Jamshedpur FC 2-2 Chennaiyin FC: 3 things we learned from entertaining ISL 2022-23 encounter

Chennaiyin FC came back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Jamshedpur FC at the 'Furnace' in Matchweek 14 of the ISL 2022-23 season on Saturday (January 7).

The Marina Machans dominated much of the clash on hostile territory, but went behind against the run of play in the first half as Ritwik Das put Jamshedpur ahead. Das then scored a superb solo goal just 11 minutes after the break to put his side up by two.

Vincy Barretto got a goal back for Chennaiyin on the hour mark before Petar Sliskovic scored in the 68th minute to level things up.

Both teams ultimately got just a point each from a match where they needed all three. On that note, here are three things we learned from the ISL 2022-23 fixture:

#1 Rafael Crivellaro proves his worth for Jamshedpur FC by stinging his former side

It's rare to see a single signing quietly elevate a team, but Rafael Crivellaro is doing that quite well for Jamshedpur FC.

The midfielder showed glimpses of what he could potentially bring to the table in his first few games for his new club. However, against Chennaiyin FC, his home for three years until last month, he put in a truly special performance.

Ritwik Das' movement and finishing for both goals were commendable, but the first one was largely due to Crivellaro's genius. He charged into space, switched passes with Jay Emmanuel-Thomas and slid in a superb pass for Das to finish.

Crivellaro ended the match with an 83% pass completion rate, three key passes, one big chance created, four successful dribbles and four fouls won. He also seemed to unlock Emmanuel-Thomas' potential, which could prove vital to Jamshedpur's minimal playoff qualification hopes going forward.

#2 Aakash Sangwan once again proves his mettle for Chennaiyin FC

It's been a difficult path to the top for Aakash Sangwan, who finally cracked his way into the ISL only this season aged 27. He's made the most of his chances, however, becoming a player with a real chance of making the Team of the Season.

Sangwan has almost inevitably been Chennaiyin's most creative outlet in the absence of Nasser El Khayati. None of their midfielders are particularly great at carving out opportunities and with their tendency to attack through wide areas, the his role in the team is paramount.

Against Jamshedpur, the left-back was easily his team's best player. Sangwan was involved in both goals, with his cross for Petar Sliskovic's equalizer particularly standing out.

He ended the game with three key passes (joint-game-high with Crivellaro), two big chances created, 82% pass accuracy and five successful crosses. The former Roundglass Punjab FC defender also hit the post with a header.

What also makes Sangwan invaluable for Chennaiyin is that he gives it his all at the back as well. He made five tackles, won 10 of his 14 duels and also recorded an interception.

After two seasons of tearing their team apart for success, the indications are that the Marina Machans are looking for stability. As long as that is the case, Sangwan, who has averaged 1.3 key passes and 2.6 tackles a game this season, should be their left-back for a few more seasons.

#3 Chennaiyin FC fail to capitalize on their dominance as defensive issues resurface once again

As mentioned earlier, a draw, albeit an entertaining one, did neither team any favors on Saturday. Chennaiyin remain four points adrift of sixth-placed FC Goa having played a match fewer. Jamshedpur, meanwhile, are still 13 points away from the final playoff spot with seven matches to play.

However, this seemed like more of a missed opportunity for the Marina Machans than it was for the Red Miners.

They dominated the first half with 11 shots and hit the woodwork twice while forcing one excellent save on the stretch from Vishal Yadav. The two-time ISL winners had seven corners, enough good crosses into the box to go up by a goal and even a very debatable penalty decision that didn't go their way.

However, they somehow found themselves a goal down once again due to some poor defending. Thomas Brdaric, who was in the stands after being sent off in their last match, could only watch as Jamshedpur sliced his side's defense open with relative ease.

Ritwik Das' second goal was a showcase of individual brilliance, but also involved questionable defending, with Ajith Kumar letting him onto his favored side.

While Chennaiyin clawed their way back into the game, they remained porous at the back at times, with Samik Mitra making a couple of good saves. They've now shipped 25 goals in 12 matches, which overshadows the 23 goals they've scored, more than every side other than Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC.

In El Khayati and Sliskovic, the Marina Machans have two of the four joint top-scorers in the league this season with seven goals apiece. However, with a defense as leaky as theirs, qualifying for the playoffs could likely prove to be a bridge too far to cross.

