Jamshedpur FC picked up a superb 3-0 win over reigning Indian Super League champions ATK Mohun Bagan in the Hero Super Cup 2023 on Friday, April 14.

The Red Miners were never really threatened by the Mariners in a splendid showing. Boris Thangjam gave them the lead in the 22nd minute, converting Rafael Crivellaro's cross-cum-shot. He scored again 20 minutes later from Ritwik Das' cross from the left.

ATK Mohun Bagan were better in the second half, but Jamshedpur's defense held its own with some solid defending. Aidy Boothroyd's men rounded off the scoring in injury-time when Harrison Sawyer flicked the ball home after Vishal Kaith saved Ishan Pandita's effort.

The victory means the Red Miners are the first team to make it into the Hero Super Cup 2023 semifinals. Here are the player ratings for Jamshedpur FC from their match against ATK Mohun Bagan:

TP Rehenesh - 7/10

Rehenesh had little to do apart from a couple of straightforward saves from Dimitri Petratos and Carl McHugh on a fairly routine night.

Ricky Lallawmawma - 6.5/10

Lallawmawma kept Manvir Singh quiet and made a couple of crucial blocks in the second half when ATK Mohun Bagan dialed up the pressure.

Eli Sabia - 7.5/10

Sabia was excellent throughout the night and grew in stature as the game progressed. He brought all his experience to the fore to command his backline and keep the Mariners out in the second half.

Pratik Chowdhary - 8.5/10

Chowdhary was one of Jamshedpur FC's best players on the night and put in a dominant display at centre-back. He kept Petratos quiet throughout, barring a couple of efforts from distance, and was on hand to clear everything. His passing wasn't spectacular, but solid enough.

Laldinliana Renthlei - 7.5/10

Renthlei managed Liston Colaco's threat extremely well and made a few important tackles and blocks in both halves to keep his side's clean sheet intact.

Rafael Crivellaro - 7.5/10

Crivellaro enjoyed one of his best games in a Jamshedpur jersey, playing a part in both of his side's first-half goals. He got the assist for Boris' first before playing a delightful through ball for Ritwik, who set up the second.

The Brazilian also hit the crossbar with a free-kick and created a couple of good opportunities from dead-ball situations for Daniel Chukwu.

Jitendra Singh - 7.5/10

Jitendra quietly enjoyed a superb game at the base of the Red Miners' midfield, spraying short passes around the field to keep them ticking.

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas - 7/10

Emmanuel-Thomas was heavily involved in Jamshedpur's forays forward and was good with his passing. His dribbling was a joy to watch at times, while he also forced the ATK Mohun Bagan defense into action at times.

Ritwik Das - 8/10

Ritwik was superb once again, continuing his rich vein of form. He forced a good early save from Kaith before finding Crivellaro in the build-up to Boris' goal. The Brazilian returned the favor in the 42nd minute, slipping him through to set up Boris once again.

Ritwik was a menace in the second half as well, constantly disrupting the Mariners' defensive rhythm and even forcing another good save from Kaith late in the game.

Daniel Chukwu - 6.5/10

Chukwu seemed to have picked up a knock in the third minute, but went on to play a key role for 70 more minutes, even scoring from a header that was ruled out for offside. He frustrated Slavko Damjanovic with his physical approach and kept ATK Mohun Bagan's defenders on their toes.

Boris Singh - 9/10

Boris was phenomenal in this match, popping up at the far-post twice to score a brace in the first half. He also did his defensive duties well in addition to playing a part in many of Jamshedpur's attacks during his time on the pitch.

Substitutes

Seiminlen Doungel (Boris 70') - 6/10

Doungel didn't have much of an impact on the game after replacing Boris.

Harrison Sawyer (Chukwu 73') - 7/10

Sawyer held the ball up brilliantly and also popped up to score Jamshedpur's third goal with a (un)intentional flick that rolled in off the post.

Ishan Pandita (Crivellaro 90+1') - 6.5/10

Pandita came on in stoppage-time and forced a good save from Kaith, with Sawyer converting the rebound.

Poll : 0 votes