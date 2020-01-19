Jamshedpur FC 3-2 Kerala Blasters FC: 3 reasons why the Red Miners came out on top | ISL 2019-20

Karthik Raj FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Jan 19, 2020

Jan 19, 2020 IST SHARE

Jamshedpur registered a much-needed win as they went winless in the last six games (Credits- ISL)

Hosts Jamshedpur FC clinched a see-saw game with a 3-2 scoreline against Kerala Blasters FC at the J.R.D Tata Complex to get their first Indian Super League victory after six matches. While Noe Acosta contributed a goal in the first half, Sergio Castel converted a penalty before Bartholomew Ogbeche's own goal gave all 3 points to Jamshedpur.

It was Kerala Blasters who started off on the front-foot with some high pressing resulting in Raphael Messi Bouli opening the scoring in the 11th minute of the match. The goal actually came off an error as a risky back-pass from Bikash Jairu was followed by a poor clearance from goal-keeper Subrata Paul to let Messi Bouli scuff a shot into the back of the net.

While Jamshedpur FC did equalise through a delightful side-footed goal from Noe Acosta, Kerala Blasters seemed to be in the ascendancy even after Abdul Hakku was sent off in the 50th minute. After all, Ogbeche put Kerala ahead once again with a crisp header six minutes later but the game seemed to turn on its head when Sergio Castel made his much awaited comeback in the 66th minute.

Castel marked his return by converting a penalty that was awarded after Messi Bouli handled the ball during an Aitor Monroy corner-kick. From there on, Kerala could have seen out the game to take one point but Ogbeche's own goal in the 86th minute ensured that Jamshedpur took all the 3 points. With this win, Jamshedpur climbed to the 6th spot in the points table with 16 points from 12 matches.

#3 Sergio Castel the super sub acts as the game-changer

Sergio Castel marked his return with a goal while also having a major role to play in the winner

Coming into this match, Jamshedpur had lost three matches and remained winless in six fixtures. The one common link in these games was the absence of Sergio Castel as he was out injured for five out of the six fixtures. Until Castel was there, the entire Jamshedpur FC system seemed to tick with even someone like Farukh Choudhary playing out of his skin as a result of the partnership with the Spaniard.

Even in the first of this match, Jamshedpur lacked an attacking outlet until Castel was subbed on in the 66th minute. The 24-year-old was quick to make an impression with intelligent movements in and around the box. He made himself a menace and even dropped deep to deliver passes to Noe Acosta and Farukh on the flanks.

And when the opportunity came to score via a penalty, Castel showed how clinical he is in front of goal. It took time for the penalty to be taken as Kerala gaffer Eelco Schattorie couldn't be calmed down at all. However, after a slight delay, Castel took the penalty and placed it wide off TP Rehenesh to score the equaliser.

Even after that, Castel typically positioned himself in important areas and this was seen when Bart Ogbeche succumbed under pressure to score an own goal. Just before the ball went in, Castel had missed a free-header but he persisted to wait for the second wave of attack. This is exactly what eventualised as David Grande's attempted cross was turned into the net by Ogbeche with Castel waiting behind him to pounce upon any ball that came near his reach.

While Ogbeche couldn't be criticised for trying to clear the ball, his execution let him down badly and this happens when a forward like Castel piles on the pressure with constant movement around the 6-yard box.

1 / 3 NEXT