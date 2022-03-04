Jamshedpur FC 5-1 Odisha FC: Player Ratings as Red Miners run riot to extend lead at the top

Jamshedpur FC blew away Odisha FC to record a 5-1 win in the ISL earlier tonight.

Daniel Chukwu scored with a header after Greg Stewart's free-kick hit the crossbar before finding the net again three minutes later with a lethal finish. Paul Ramfangzauva, who was at fault for the second Red Miners goal, then halved the deficit with a decent shot that slipped through TP Rehenesh.

However, that was the only respite for the Juggernauts as Ritwik Das scored in the 54th minute to make it 3-1. Substitutes Jordan Murray and Ishan Pandita also found the net either side of Jonathas de Jesus' red card.

#JFCOFC #JamKeKhelo A 5PERFORMANCE TONIGHT BY THE MEN OF STEEL!We make itWs in a row with a whopping scoreline in our final home game of the league stage!Let that sink in, Jamshedpur! A 5⭐PERFORMANCE TONIGHT BY THE MEN OF STEEL!We make it 6️⃣ Ws in a row with a whopping scoreline in our final home game of the league stage! 🔥🔝Let that sink in, Jamshedpur! 💪🤩#JFCOFC #JamKeKhelo https://t.co/m6PUNSZXxh

The victory puts Jamshedpur FC three points clear at the top of the standings and in prime position to claim the League Winners' Shield.

On that note, here are the player ratings from the match:

Jamshedpur FC

TP Rehenesh - 6/10

Rehenesh should've saved Odisha FC's goal, especially after getting a palm on it. He wasn't tested much otherwise.

Ricky Lallawmawma - 6.5/10

Lallawmawma had a steady outing in defense, making two interceptions and two tackles, but didn't do much going forward.

PC Laldinpuia - 6/10

Laldinpuia could've cleared the ball better in the build-up to Odisha FC's goal but was hardly threatened otherwise.

Eli Sabia - 6.5/10

Sabia helped Jamshedpur FC see out the occasional pressure from the Juggernauts, making five clearances and two interceptions. He also won three of his five duels.

Laldinliana Renthlei - 7/10

Renthlei was solid in defense and did a good job going forward as well. He had one shot that went just over the crossbar and eventually got the assist for Jamshedpur FC's fifth goal with a neat cut-back.

Alex Lima - 7/10

While those in front of him stole the limelight, Lima quietly ran the show from midfield. He constantly broke up Odisha FC's attacks, making four tackles, while also putting his creativity on display by recording two key passes.

Pronay Halder - 6/10

Halder didn't really leave an impact on this game and won just one of his eight ground duels. He was dribbled past a team-high four times and made an extremely weak tackle to allow Ramfangzauva to get past him for Odisha FC's goal.

Ritwik Das - 7/10

Das took his goal well after collecting Stewart's lob over the top brilliantly. He nodded it down before firing a side-footer to extend Jamshedpur FC's lead. Das also won two fouls and five ground duels in a thorough display.

#JFCOFC #JamKeKhelo RITWIK TAKES US EVEN FURTHER!A beautiful lobbed assist by Greg Stewart over the defence is finished with a stunning first touch followed by a smooth bottom corner finish by our young winger.Let's aim for moreladsss! RITWIK TAKES US EVEN FURTHER! 🔥A beautiful lobbed assist by Greg Stewart over the defence is finished with a stunning first touch followed by a smooth bottom corner finish by our young winger. 👊⚡Let's aim for more ⚽ ladsss!#JFCOFC #JamKeKhelo https://t.co/HtF0Modjq8

Greg Stewart - 9/10

Stewart may not have scored but was involved in four of his side's five goals. His free-kick drew a save from Kamaljit Singh and hit the crossbar before it was put in by Chukwu. Stewart then sent a beautifully-lobbed assist for Das' goal and supplied the cut-back for Jordan Murray's goal.

He rounded it all off by hitting the woodwork a second time and finding Renthlei in space for Jamshedpur FC's fifth goal. Stewart's stat sheet at the end read: two shots on target, two against the post, four key passes and one big chance created.

The Scot is arguably the best player in the ISL right now by a distance.

Seiminlen Doungel - 6.5/10

Doungel was integral in the buildup to Murray's goal as he kept Sahil Panwar from reaching the ball. He also supplied a key pass and won nine of his 15 duels in a decent display.

Daniel Chukwu - 8.5/10

This was the performance of a striker in good nick, brimming with confidence. Chukwu showed incredible instincts to head home from the rebound following Stewart's free-kick. He then did well to win the ball high up the pitch and scored with a fantastic finish to make it 2-0 to Jamshedpur FC.

Chukwu was also excellent with his link-up play, recording two key passes.

#JFCOFC #JamKeKhelo ANOTHER ONE IN QUICK SUCCESSIONCHIMA MAKES ITFOR HIMSELF ANDFOR US IN UNDERMINUTES! 💪 ANOTHER ONE IN QUICK SUCCESSION 💪CHIMA MAKES IT 2️⃣ FOR HIMSELF AND 2️⃣ FOR US IN UNDER 2️⃣ MINUTES! 👊⚽⚽ #JFCOFC #JamKeKhelo https://t.co/ZcOWNfKe0C

Substitutes

Jordan Murray - 7/10

Murray came on for Chukwu in the 67th minute. He scored his side's fourth goal with a neat first-time finish from Stewart's cut-back.

#JFCOFC #JamKeKhelo @jordanmurray28 VIPER GETS SUBBED, VIPER SCORES!Jordan Murray makes an instant impact as he extends the lead even further to make it 4 with an amazing finish at the end of another Greg's impeccable assist! VIPER GETS SUBBED, VIPER SCORES! 🔥🐍 Jordan Murray makes an instant impact as he extends the lead even further to make it 4 with an amazing finish at the end of another Greg's impeccable assist! ⚽⚡#JFCOFC #JamKeKhelo @jordanmurray28 https://t.co/6goYG10U1A

Sandeep Mandi - 6/10

Mandi replaced Das in the 78th minute. He had one poor cross and didn't do much otherwise.

Ishan Pandita - 7/10

Pandita came on for Doungel with 12 minutes to go. He took his goal brilliantly, scoring with a clinical finish from Renthlei's cross.

Anas Edathodika - N/A

Edathodika came on for Stewart in the 88th minute. He didn't have much to do with his side being in a comfortable position.

Boris Singh Thangjam - N/A

Thangjam replaced Renthlei in the 88th minute. He was involved in a couple of moves but didn't have enough time to make an impact.

Odisha FC players celebrate their goal against Jamshedpur FC. [Credits: ISL]

Odisha FC

Kamaljit Singh - 5.5/10

Kamaljit Singh made an excellent save to tip Stewart's free-kick onto the bar but still saw himself beaten. He had no chance with any of the goals and made a couple of decent saves.

Sahil Panwar - 5.5/10

Panwar made five interceptions and two tackles for Odisha FC, but every second Jamshedpur FC attack seemed to come from his flank. He struggled against the movement of their forwards all night.

Victor Mongil - 6/10

Mongil tried his best to keep out Chukwu's header for the first goal but couldn't. It wasn't his best outing for Odisha FC but he still racked up four clearances, four interceptions and a tackle.

Hector Rodas - 5.5/10

Rodas struggled to deal with Jamshedpur FC's pace on the front foot and had one of his poorest outings in recent times.

Sebastian Thangmuansang - 6/10

Thangmuansang didn't see too many attacks take place on his flank but didn't really leave any kind of mark on the contest either.

Nikhil Raj - 5/10

Raj simply couldn't impact the game for Odisha FC in the first half and was sacrificed at half-time.

Paul Ramfangzauva - 6/10

Ramfangzauva endured an eventful half of football before being subbed off. He gave the ball away near his own box for Jamshedpur FC's second goal before halving his side's deficit with a decent albeit fortunate goal.

Thoiba Singh Moirangthem - 6/10

Moirangthem worked hard in the center of the pitch, winning eight duels and also making two tackles. However, he didn't get much help as the Odisha FC forwards kept struggling to get into the right positions. Moirangthem was thus forced into passes to the side.

Aridai Cabrera - 5/10

Cabrera unfortunately suffered an injury early on and was substituted in the 18th minute.

Jerry Mawihmingthanga - 6/10

Mawihmingthanga endured a subdued outing where he completed just 15 passes, despite playing all 90 minutes. He had no shots, no key passes and was anonymous going forward, though he worked hard off the ball.

Jonathas de Jesus - 3/10

De Jesus' foul for his first yellow was somewhat understandable, but his second caution was absolutely unnecessary. He didn't have to dissent and mock the referee with his team down 4-1, especially after he missed a golden chance early in the half to make it 2-2.

Live: 73'- RED CARD! #OdishaFC 's Jonathas Cristian is sent off after his second yellow card for dissent. The Kalinga Warriors down to 10-men.Live: bit.ly/3hFChDq 73'- RED CARD! #OdishaFC 's Jonathas Cristian is sent off after his second yellow card for dissent. The Kalinga Warriors down to 10-men. #JFCOFC #ISL Live: bit.ly/3hFChDq

Substitutes

Redeem Tlang - 6/10

Tlang replaced Cabrera in the 18th minute. He didn't have the kind of impact needed but did play a minor role in his side's goal.

Isaac Vanmalsawma - 6/10

Vanmalsawma came on for Ramfangzauva at half-time. He completed just 12 of his 23 passes and was put in a terrible position after De Jesus' red card.

Daniel Lalhlimpuia - 6/10

Lalhlimpuia replaced Raj at half-time. He had just nine touches of the ball but did create an excellent chance that De Jesus absolutely ruined.

Nikhil Prabhu - 5.5/10

Prabhu came on for Moirangthem in the 76th minute. He had just three touches of the ball with his side down and out.

Karan Amin - 5.5/10

Amin replaced Thangmuansang in the 83rd minute. He failed to track Renthlei for Jamshedpur FC's fifth goal and didn't have much to do otherwise.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee