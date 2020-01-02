Jamshedpur FC about to sign Spanish midfielder Carlitos (Exclusive)

Carlitos could be the first January signing of Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur FC are about to sign Juan Carlos Moreno Rojo, better known as Carlitos, from Spain's Segunda Division B- Group I club CF Rayo Majadahonda in the January transfer window, according to sources close to Sportskeeda.

The Men of Steel are sitting in the fifth spot at the ISL points table with 13 points from 10 matches.

Carlitos' contract is set to run till June 2020 with his parent club but he is struggling to find game time this season, having made only seven appearances in the competition. It is unclear whether they have signed him on loan or paid a transfer fee.

Incidentally, the 34-year-old midfielder played under the tutelage of current Jamshedpur FC head coach Antonio Iriondo for three seasons. In 2012, they achieved promotion from the fourth tier to the third tier of football in Spain with San Fernando CD before parting ways.

However, they met again four years later while representing CF Rayo Majadahonda. Together, they again achieved promotion from the third tier to Segunda Division in Spain in 2018 before being relegated the next season.

Carlitos has made 328 appearances in Spanish club football and racked up 48 goals, playing mainly as an attacking midfielder. He is known for his visionary passes and could feed intelligent balls to their team's forward line.

With both Piti and Noe Acosta recovering from injuries, Jamshedpur FC are troubling to create chances for their forward line. They have to rely on long balls from Aitor Monroy or Tiri to surge ahead.

Sergio Castel's injury has also added woes to Jamshedpur's chances of reaching the playoffs. Since his departure, the team has failed to pick up a single win in their last four matches. Being dependent on his goalscoring ability, the club is waiting for him to recover to full fitness.

With ISL reaching its business end, every club is putting its best foot forward in the January transfer window. Bengaluru FC made the first signing by bringing on board Deshorn Brown. ATK is expected to follow it up with the acquisition of Victor Mongil. And, Jamshedpur FC don't seem to back down.