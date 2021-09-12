Jamshedpur FC sign midfielder Greg Stewart

Jamshedpur FC signed Scotland's Greg Stewart on Sunday ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Super League (ISL).

The attacking midfielder made five appearances for Rangers last season. The team went unbeaten on their way to winning the Scottish top division. Greg has been out of contract after a two-year spell with Rangers.

The 31-year-old has played for various clubs across Scotland and England. The midfielder has made a total of 355 club appearances in his career.

Greg Stewart is all set for new adventure

Stewart was quoted as saying in a statement that he is very excited to be a part of Jamshedpur FC. He is looking forward to working with Owen Coyle and winning the cup for the club.

"I am so excited to see what this season has in store for us. It's a new adventure for me and one I am really looking forward to. It's going to be an amazing experience to work under Owen Coyle and give everything on the pitch to get silverware for Jamshedpur. Just can't wait to get started," said Greg Stewart.

Coming fresh from his undefeated season 🏆with @RangersFC in the @spflnews 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 under Steven Gerrard😎



We are proud to announce the arrival of Greg Stewart, to the Jamshedpur 🔴⚔️



Welcome home, lad! 💙👇#JoharGreg #JamKeKhelo pic.twitter.com/I5DhKLylph — Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) September 12, 2021

Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle about Greg Stewart

Jamshedpur head coach Owen Coyle spoke about what Stewart brings to the team.

"We were looking for a versatile and creative midfielder in the market to complete a menacing group of attacking players for our squad. Greg fits into that criteria perfectly. He comes with an exemplary experience of playing in the biggest leagues across the UK," said Owen Coyle.

"And of course, he had an amazing opportunity to play for one of the Glasgow giants which shows he has a strong and winning mentality. Fans can expect a lot of chances to score goals from Jamshedpur this season," added Coyle.

Greg Stewart has been handed squad no. 24 and will be joining his Jamshedpur FC teammates in the coming weeks for pre-season.

Also Read

Also read: Five-member panel set up to probe paddler Manika Batra's match-fixing allegations against coach Soumyadeep Roy

Edited by S Chowdhury