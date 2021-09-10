Jamshedpur FC vs Army Green preview, prediction, line-ups and more | Durand Cup 2021

Jamshedpur FC lock horns with Army Green in a Group B clash of the Durand Cup at the Mohun Bagan Ground in Kolkata on Friday. The ISL side has the opportunity to seal qualification for the knockouts if they can win all three points.

Jamshedpur FC managed to register an important win over I-League side Sudeva Delhi FC on Matchday one. Jitendra Singh scored a solitary goal for the Red Miners. Noel Wilson is in charge of the Jamshedpur FC side. The ISL side have only sent a couple of senior team faces in captain Jitender Singh and Sandip Mandy alongside a roster from the Tata Football Academy (TFA).

Army Green posed a stiff challenge against ISL side FC Goa but succumbed to a 2-0 loss in their game on the opening day of the Durand Cup. The Greens created a decent number of opportunities in front of goal but failed to find the back of the net owing up to wasteful finishing.

A VICTORIOUS START! 💥



Our boys have won their first match of the Durand Cup 2021 season against Sudeva Delhi FC. ⚽✨



We move to the top of the Group B table after securing the winning points! #JamKeKhelo #DurandCup2021 #Kolkata #DurandCup pic.twitter.com/Otw0czK0wr — Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) September 6, 2021

Jamshedpur FC vs Army Green Durand Cup Recent form

Jamshedpur FC finished sixth in the recently concluded ISL season. The Red Miners ended their campaign with two wins in a row in the final two games. A second-string Jamshedpur side come into the game with a 1-0 win over Sudeva Delhi FC on Matchday one of the Durand Cup.

Army Green showed glimpses of quality against a full-strength FC Goa side but eventually succumbed to a 2-0 loss on Matchday one of the Durand Cup. The Greens lost all three matches in the 2016 Durand Cup and finished bottom of their group.

Jamshedpur FC vs Army Green Durand Cup Predicted Line-ups

Jamshedpur FC: Mohit Singh Dhami (GK), Advait Sumbly, Ankit Toppo, Deepak Hansda, Hijam Lenin, Jitender Singh, Kojam Beyong, Nayan Tamang, Phijam Vikash, Raj Mukhi, Sandeep Mandi

Army Green: Subhash Limbu (GK), Shubham Rana, Oinam Gautham Singh, Lallawkima PC, Sukesh Leon, Chanambam Samandanda Singh, Vikas Zanje, Roel Lepcha, Vibin TV, Deepak Singh, Sarath Nayanan M

Jamshedpur FC vs Army Green Durand Cup Where to watch

The game will be streamed from 02:55 PM onwards on September 12th via AddaTimes. The service is a paid subscription.

Army Green were beaten 2-0 by FC Goa in the Durand Cup.

Jamshedpur FC vs Army Green Durand Cup Prediction

Army Green were impressive as a unit against FC Goa but falted in front of goal due to individual errors. Jamshedpur FC have brought in several Tata Football Academy (TFA) graduates who might find it difficult to match the physicality of the military side. Army Green might just edge out the ISL side in this game.

Also Read

Prediction: Jamshedpur FC 1-2 Army Green

Edited by Diptanil Roy