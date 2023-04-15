Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: 3 things we learned | Hero Super Cup 2023

Jamshedpur FC defeated ATK Mohun Bagan 3-0 in their second game of the Hero Super Cup in Kerala on Friday, April 14.

Jamshedpur FC came into the game having beaten FC Goa comprehensively (5-3) in their previous game. Meanwhile, ATK Mohun Bagan decimated Gokulam Kerala 5-1 in their previous game.

The Mariners came into the Super Cup having won the ISL title while the Red Miners finished 10th in the league this season. With both teams coming into the game with a win in their previous game, they had everything to play for in the clash on Friday.

Jamshedpur FC started the game on a positive note as they ventured forward in search of an early goal. Boris Singh gave them the lead in the 22nd minute. He finished off a good move by the Red Miners after he slotted the ball into the back of the net from a Crivelarho cross.

Jamshedpur FC tried hard to double their lead but failed to do so. Boris nearly scored soon after but Pritam Kotal cleared the ball off the line. Daniel Chma scored from a header but the goal was disallowed due to offside. Boris scored again in the 42nd minute when he slotted the ball into the back of the net from a Ritwik Das cross.

The scoreboard at halftime read 2-0 in favor of the Red Miners.

The second half started with the Mariners trying hard to score a goal but they failed to break down the Jamshedpur FC defense. Harry Swayer then scored in added time (90+3) to make it three for Aidy Boothroyd's side.

On that note, let's take a look at three things we learned from Friday's game.

#3 Jamshedpur FC peak late in the season

Pratik was the man of the match today (Image courtesy: AIFF Media)

The Red Miners under Aidy Boothroyd have had a disastrous season in the ISL, finishing 10th in the points table. A lot of questions were asked as to what happened to the side that won the ISL League Shield the previous season.

It looks like Boothroyd has finally found his perfect XI. The way they played today was praiseworthy as they managed to contain ATK Mohun Bagan's midfield and attack. They didn't allow the Mariners to break open their defense and won a lot of second balls in midfield. They also managed to hit the Mariners on the counter very nicely.

All in all, the Red Miners will hope to play like this during the regular ISL season.

#2 ATK Mohun Bagan failed to impress

ATK Mohun Bagan were poor today (Image courtesy: AIFF Media)

ATK Mohun Bagan won the ISL this season and picked up their first trophy after ATK and Mohun Bagan merged. After the final, ATK owner and majority shareholder Sanjiv Goenka announced that ATK will no longer be a part of the name for the side next season. The team will be named Mohun Bagan SuperGiants moving forward.

In the Super Cup, though, the side played with the ATK name for one last time.

They were poor on Friday as they failed to break down the Jamshedpur FC defense, something they have done with ease in the regular ISL season.

ATK Mohun Bagan played their best starting XI possible and still had a poor showing. Had goalkeeper Vishal Kaith not made some good saves, the scoreboard would have been more embarrassing for ATK Mohun Bagan.

#1 Jamshedpur FC became the first side to secure a semi-final spot

Boris had a good game today (Image courtesy ISL Media)

Jamshedpur FC became the first side to secure a semifinal spot with a win on Friday. With FC Goa defeating Gokulam Kerala in the previous game, the Red Miners became the first side to secure a semi-final spot in the Super Cup.

Whatever happens in their last game, the Red Miners' spot in the semifinals is secured. Their fans will be wishing that they could have played the way they played on Friday during the regular ISL season as well.

Ritwik Das and Boris Singh were superb on Friday and have surely grabbed the eyeballs of a lot of sides. The way the Red Miners' defense played was fantastic and it is something they will want to continue going forward in the Super Cup.

Poll : 0 votes