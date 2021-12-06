Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - December 6th, 2021

Match 20 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) will see Owen Coyle's Jamshedpur FC square off against Antonio Habas's ATK Mohun Bagan.

Jamshedpur FC have won one and drawn two of their opening three games this season, while ATK Mohun Bagan won their opening two fixtures before going down 1-5 to Mumbai City FC.

In terms of team news, Owen Coyle will be without Farukh Choudhary, a long-term absentee, while Mobashir Rahman and Andy Murray are doubtful for the clash as well.

As for ATK Mohun Bagan, Tiri has been declared fit to take the field but they will be without Deepak Tangri, who picked up a red card against Mumbai City FC.

Squads to choose from

Jamshedpur FC

Pawan Kumar, Rehenesh TP, Vishal Yadav, Mohit Dhami, PC aldinpuia, Narender Gahlot, Ricky Lallawmawia, Eli Sabia, Sandip Mandi, Laldinliana Renthlei, Karan Amin, Peter Hartley, Anas Edathodika, Pronay Halder, Alex Lima, Mobashir Rahman, Ritwik Das, Greg Stewart, Len Doungel, Boris Singh, Komal Thatal, Jitendra Singh, Gorachand Mamdi, Nerijus Valskis, Jordan Murray, Farukh Choudhary, Ishan Pandita.

ATK Mohun Bagan

Amrinder Singh, Arsh Shaikh, Avilash Paul, Surajit Pramanik, Ashutosh Mehta, Deepak Tangri, Tiri, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Bidyananda Singh, Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko, Lenny Rodrigues, N Engson Singh, SK Sahil, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, David Williams, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Marcelo Pereira, Md. Fardin Ali Molla, Roy Krishna

Predicted Playing XIs

Jameshedpur FC

TP Rehenesh, Narender Gahlot, Ricky Lallawmawma, Peter Hartley, Laldinliana Renthlei, Jitendra Singh, Seiminlen Doungel, Komal Thatal, Alexandre Lima, Nerijus Valskis and Greg Stewart.

ATK Mohun Bagan

Amrinder Singh, Prabir Das, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Joni Kauko, Carl McHugh, Lenny Rodrigues, Hugo Boumous, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco and Roy Krishna.

Match Details

Match: Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan.

Date & Time: December 6, 2021; 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa

JFC vs ATKMB Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amrinder Singh, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Ricky Lallawmawma, Laldinliana Renthlei, Joni Kauko, Manvir Singh, Alex Lima, Hugo Boumous, Roy Krishna, Nerijus Valskis

Captain: Roy Krishna; Vice-captain: Nerijus Valskis

Fantasy Suggestion #2: TP Rehenesh, Peter Hartley, Eli Sabia, Carl McHugh, Boris Thangjam, Komal Thatal, Hugo Boumous, Roy Krishna, Nerijus Valskis, Liston Colaco, Greg Stewart

Captain: Hugo Boumous ; Vice-captain: Greg Stewart.

