Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - Februay 9th, 2023

Jamshedpur FC will host ATK Mohun Bagan on Thursday, February 9 in their last home game of the Indian Super League 2022-23 season at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur.

The Men in Steel are already ruled out of contention for the playoff spots and will be playing for pride in front of their home fans. The team did not have a good campaign but there are quite a few positives for the fans.

The team has managed to pick up seven points from the last five games, winning two and drawing one, this ahead of the Super Cup and the AFC Champions League playoffs matches.

Another positive is the influence of new signing Rafael Crivellaro, who has been instrumental in creating chances and already has two assists to his name.

As for the visitors, ATK Mohun Bagan finds themselves 5th in the table with 27 points, and a win here tonight will see them move up to the 4th spot and make themselves an almost certainty for the playoffs.

In terms of team news, Hugo Boumous and Ashique Kuruniyan will be back for ATK Mohun Bagan after serving their suspensions in the last game. As for Jamshedpur FC, they are known to have a full squad at their disposal.

Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan

Predicted Playing XIs

Jamshedpur FC: TP Rehenesh; Laldinliana Renthlei, Pratik Chaudhari, Eli Sabia, Ricky Lallawmawma; Boris Singh, Pronay Halder, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Ritwik Das; Rafael Crivellaro; Daniel Chukwu Chima.

ATK Mohun Bagan: Vishal Kaith (GK); Asish Rai, Pritam Kotal, Brendan Hamill, Subhasish Bose; Glan Martins, Carl McHugh; Manvir Singh, Hugo Boumous, Ashique Kuruniyan, Dimitri Petratos.

Match Details

Match: Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Match 96, ISL 2022-23.

Date and time: Thursday, February 09, 2023; 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan

Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Vishal Kaith, Asish Rai, Subhasish Bose, Ricky Lallawmawma, Carl McHugh, Glan Martins, Ritwik Kumar-Das, Hugo Boumous, Dimitri Petratos, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Daniel Chukwu Chima

Captain: Dimitri Petratos | Vice-captain: Hugo Boumous.

Fantasy Suggestion #2

TP Rehenesh, Pritam Kotal, Brendan Hamill, Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Ashique Kuruniyan, Boris Singh, Rafael Crivellaro, Hugo Boumous, Manvir Singh, Liston Coaco, Daniel Chima Chukwu

Captain: Hugo Boumous | Vice-captain: Daniel Chima Chukwu.

