ATK Mohun Bagan will aim to bounce back from their defeat against Bengaluru FC when they face Jamshedpur FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex Stadium in Jamshedpur on Thursday, February 9.

Contrary to their opponents, the Red Miners returned to winning ways as they defeated NorthEast United by two goals to nil on their travels. They are certainly out of the playoff race, but Aidy Boothroyd’s side has shown improvement in recent weeks.

The addition of Rafael Crivellaro and Pronay Halder has been a massive boost, with the former bringing much-needed creativity up front, while the latter has been a key figure in the heart of midfield. Boothroyd now has a settled attacking setup, which will bode well for the remaining games.

Meanwhile, ATK Mohun Bagan suffered their fifth loss of the season to Bengaluru FC at the Salt Lake Stadium. They were once again lackluster in the final third, with the likes of Liston Colaco, Federico Gallego, and Manvir Singh failing to provide service to Dimitri Petratos.

However, Hugo Boumous' return from suspension could revive the spark, as they aim to finish on a high. The Mariners are currently 5th in the table, but three points will take them above FC Goa and likely cement their playoff berth.

Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Head-to-head

Jamshedpur FC has the edge over ATK Mohun Bagan in the head-to-head metric, with the Red Miners winning thrice compared to the Mariners’ two victories. In the reverse fixture, ATKMB defeated their opponents with a goal to nil as Hugo Boumous’ stoppage time penalty snatched all three points.

Matches played: 5

JFC wins: 3

ATKMB wins: 2

Draws: 0

Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Top goalscorers this season

JFC: Daniel Chima Chukwu (4), Ritwik Das (4).

ATKMB: Dimitri Petratos (8), Hugo Boumous (4).

Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Most cleansheets this season

JFC: Rehenesh TP (2 cleansheets in 10 games)

ATKMB: Vishal Kaith (7 cleansheets in 16 games).

Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: More stats and numbers you need to know from the 2022-23 ISL campaign

Most saves: Vishal Kaith (49 - ATK), Vishal Yadav (26 - JFC).

Most chances created: Hugo Boumous (45 - ATK), Daniel Chima Chukwu (28 - JFC)

Most interceptions: Subhasish Bose (25 - ATK), Ricky Lallawmawma (22 - JFC)

Most shots: Liston Colaco (48 - ATK), Daniel Chima Chukwu (37 - JFC).

