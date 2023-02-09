Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Indecisive Mariners escape with a draw against the Men of Steel in ISL 2022-23

Jamshedpur FC failed to break the deadlock against a rusty ATK Mohun Bagan side at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Thursday, February 9. Despite the two best opportunities of the game falling their way, Aidy Boothroyd's team had to settle for a 0-0 draw.

With all the impetus being on the Mariners to go out and seal the three points, they started the game on the front foot dominating possession. But it was clear from the opening exchanges that they lacked penetration in the final third.

In the 15th minute, after an intricate build-up play from ATK Mohun Bagan, a deflected cross fell into the path of Glan Martins, who had a crack from a distance. But the midfielder's effort was quickly gobbled up by Jamshedpur FC keeper TP Rehenesh.

ATK Mohun Bagan's Dimitri Petratos and Hyderabad FC winger Boris Singh had a couple of half chances in the first half, but there was nothing significant to alter the scoreline.

However, just seconds before the break, a glorious chance presented itself for Jamshedpur FC. Harry Sawyer received the ball on the left flank before squaring it for Boris, who was unmarked in the opposition box. All the youngster had to do was nudge it home, but Boris completely squandered the opportunity.

The two teams went back into the dressing room on level terms at half-time.

Jamshedpur FC were unfortunate for failing to win against ATK Mohun Bagan

Jamshedpur FC, who were playing with a lot of freedom and resilience, started the second half with urgency. The Mariners needed to react and hence opted to bring on Liston Colaco in place of Manvir Singh, who was largely pedestrian during his time on the pitch.

Ritwik Kumar Das was a constant threat to the ATK Mohun Bagan defense with his blistering pace and intricate touches. In the 73rd minute, the in-form winger went on a marauding run after receiving the ball in the opposition half. However, he was indecisive inside the box and was expertly shut down by Colaco.

The game evolved into a frantic affair as it entered the final stages. Vishal Kaith, in the 80th minute, raced out of his box to chase a miscued cross from Ritwik Das. Boris Singh followed the ATK Mohun Bagan custodian and did well to keep the ball in play. Kaith had no option but to bring the winger down but was lucky to escape with just a yellow card.

Chances were popping up at both ends as the minutes rolled by. Pratik Chowdhary had his effort from inside the box blocked by an ATK Mohun Bagan defender, while Brendan Hamill squandered a headed effort at the other end.

However, Jamshedpur FC had the opportunity to seal the tie in the 89th minute through Daniel Chima Chukwu. Jay Emmanuel Thomas displayed some quick feet right at the edge of the opposition box before having a crack at the goal. But the Englishman's effort took a deflection and landed at the feet of Daniel Chukwu. However, the Nigerian forward couldn't beat Kaith from point-blank range.

Ultimately, the two sides settled for a draw as the Green and Maroon Brigade leapfrogged FC Goa to take the fourth spot. Meanwhile, it looks difficult for Jamshedpur FC to finish higher than 10th in the league standings.

