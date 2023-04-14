Jamshedpur FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will lock horns in a crucial Group C fixture of the Hero Super Cup at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode on Friday, April 14.

Following a 3-1 defeat to Mumbai City FC in the Hero Club playoffs, the Red Miners bounced back with a resounding victory against FC Goa. They hit five past the FC Goa defense, and despite conceding thrice, Jamshedpur certainly deserved the three points.

Aidy Boothroyd would have been pleased that his side are continuing their positive momentum. They have now won four out of their previous five games and could pose a serious challenge to ATK Mohun Bagan as they look to book a spot in the semi-finals of the Hero Super Cup.

The Mariners, meanwhile, are coming off a resounding 5-1 victory against I-League opponents Gokulam Kerala. Liston Colaco has struggled in front of goal this season, but the winger scored two exquisite goals, while Hugo Boumous and Manvir Singh also got in on the act.

The ISL Champions are on a roll and three points could take them one step closer to the Hero Super Cup semi-finals.

Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Team News

Jamshedpur FC have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the tie. Aidy Boothroyd, however, could rotate his front line following an intense game against FC Goa.

Meanwhile, after a year on the sidelines, ATK Mohun Bagan’s Tiri made a substitute appearance against Gokulam Kerala. Juan Ferrando could provide him with more game time against Jamshedpur.

Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Predicted lineup

Jamshedpur FC: Rehenesh TP, Ricky Lallawmawma, Pratik Chaudhari, Eli Sabia, Laldinliana Rentheli, Jay Emmanuel Thomas, Pronay Halder, Boris Singh, Ritwik Kumar Das, Harrison Sawyer, Daniel Chima Chukwu.

ATK Mohun Bagan: Vishal Kaith, Asish Rai, Pritam Kotal, Slavko Damjanovic, Subhasish Bose, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Federico Gallego, Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh, Dimitri Petratos.

Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Prediction

The tactical battle between the sides will be an intriguing watch. Aidy Boothroyd’s men have developed a habit of staying in a medium block and hitting their opponents on the break. Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, will look to dominate possession and lure JFC’s defenders out of position with clever movement.

Overall, the Mariners have the edge in terms of form and squad depth. As a result, they are the favorites to win the tie.

Prediction: Jamshedpur FC 1-2 ATK Mohun Bagan

Poll : 0 votes