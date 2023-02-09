Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Prediction, preview, team news, and more for the ISL 2022-23 match

ATK Mohun Bagan, in a bid to make it through to the knockout phase, will be hoping to beat Jamshedpur FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Thursday, February 9.

The Mariners have suffered from inconsistency over the past few matches. After recording a clinical 2-0 victory over Odisha FC, Juan Ferrando's side, to the surprise of many, slumped to a 2-1 loss at the hands of Bengaluru FC.

Javi Hernandez and Roy Krishna scored for the Blues while the Kolkata giants could only respond with a late goal from Dimitri Petratos. They now need three points against the Red Miners to halt their slump and leapfrog fourth-placed FC Goa in the ISL standings.

Meanwhile, Aidy Boothroyd's team are in a slump of their own. They are currently 10th and are likely to finish the season there. Although they're coming on the back of a victory, Jamshedpur FC can only take so much pride in defeating bottom-placed NorthEast United FC.

Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Team News

JFC: The hosts have no injury concerns ahead of their clash against the Mariners.

ATKMB: Hugo Boumous and Ashique Kuruniyan were both suspended for the clash against Bengaluru FC, but will be available for selection on Thursday. Both of players can return to the starting lineup immediately.

Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Predicted Lineups

JFC: TP Rehenesh; Laldinliana Renthlei, Pratik Chaudhari, Eli Sabia, Ricky Lallawmawma; Boris Singh, Pronay Halder, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Ritwik Das; Rafael Crivellaro; Daniel Chukwu Chima.

ATKMB: Vishal Kaith (GK); Asish Rai, Pritam Kotal, Brendan Hamill, Subhasish Bose; Glan Martins, Carl McHugh; Manvir Singh, Hugo Boumous, Ashique Kuruniyan, Dimitri Petratos.

Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Prediction

Both teams are currently in a slump, but the Green and Maroon Brigade are clearly the superior side. They are gunning for a spot in the top three, while Jamshedpur FC are languishing in the 10th spot. Furthermore, with the inclusion of Hugo Boumous, ATK Mohun Bagan are expected to be at their attacking best.

Prediction: Jamshedpur FC 1-3 ATK Mohun Bagan

