Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: When and where to watch the Hero Super Cup 2023 match?

The highly anticipated top-of-the-table clash between Jamshedpur FC and ATK Mohun Bagan in the Hero Super Cup 2023 is set to take place at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode on Friday, April 14. Both teams are in great form and are eager to secure their place in the playoffs.

The Red Miners demonstrated great character in their opening match by securing a 5-3 victory against FC Goa despite an early setback. Their talismanic Brazilian Rafael Crivellaro played a pivotal role in the victory, netting two goals and providing an assist.

Meanwhile, ATK Mohun Bagan put on an imperious display in their opening game against Gokulam Kerala, routing the I-League side 5-1. Winger Liston Colaco was in top form, bagging a scintillating brace and leading the Mariners' attack with aplomb.

Ahead of the clash, Jamshedpur FC head coach Aidy Boothroyd highlighted the importance of respecting the opposition and evaluating their strengths and weaknesses. He acknowledged that the game would be an intense affair and expected it to be a closely contested battle.

Meanwhile, ATK Mohun Bagan gaffer Juan Ferrando urged his team to remain calm and composed and focus on the task at hand. He emphasized that it is just one game and that they need to put in a good performance against Jamshedpur FC.

The two sides have faced each other twice during the ISL season, with both games being closely fought encounters. ATK Mohun Bagan secured a late victory in their home game, courtesy of a Hugo Boumous penalty, while the second leg in Jamshedpur ended in a goalless draw.

Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Match Details

Match: Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Group C

Date & Time: Friday, April 14; 8.30 pm IST

Venue: Kozhikode Corporation EMS Stadium in Kozhikode, Kerala

Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Livestreaming and telecast details for the Hero Super Cup 2023 clash

The match between Jamshedpur and ATK Mohun Bagan promises to be a thrilling encounter and will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the FanCode app at 8:30 pm IST in India.

