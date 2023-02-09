Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: When and where to watch today's ISL 2022-23 clash?

Jamshedpur FC will face ATK Mohun Bagan at the JRD Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Thursday, February 9. The hosts have already crashed out of the playoffs race mathematically, while the visitors are aiming to finish as high as possible. They have played 16 games in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season.

Hugo Boumous scored a stoppage-time winner when the two sides went head-to-head in the reverse fixture earlier this campaign. It was a night to forget for the Red Miners as their former skipper Peter Hartley was also shown marching orders in that fixture.

Aidy Boothroyd's side beat NorthEast United 2-0 in their previous fixture to head into this game with an ample amount of confidence. They also defeated East Bengal in January. They are still searching for their second league win at their fortress following a narrow victory over the Highlanders a few months ago.

Juan Ferrando's side, on the other hand, have struggled for form lately. The Mariners have bagged just two victories in their last six games, leaving them to settle for a playoff spot rather than competing for the league shield.

The Spaniard will be wary of the threat possessed by Jamshedpur FC, who boast the likes of Daniel Chukwu, Ishan Pandita, and Ritwik Das.

Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match details:

Match: Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season

Date and time: Thursday, February 9, 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: JRD Sports Complex, Jamshedpur.

Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Telecast details

The match between Jamshedpur FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will be broadcast live on Star Sports channels from 7.30 pm IST on Thursday.

Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan streaming details:

Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Indian Super League clash between Jamshedpur FC and ATK Mohun Bagan today.

