Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before the 2022-23 ISL clash

Jamshedpur FC will take on Chennaiyin FC in a crucial contest at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Saturday, January 7 in an early kick-off. The Marina Machans are within touching distance of the playoffs spot and will be hoping to make full use of the struggling Red Miners, who are yet to procure their second victory of the 2022-23 ISL campaign.

The hosts have lost numerous crucial players and head coach Owen Coyle over the past year and have struggled for results under new manager Aiyd Boothroyd. The English tactician has led the one-time ISL shield winners to just five points from the opening 12 games and are reeling in the 10th spot.

They have bagged just one point from their previous nine games and are certain to miss out on the playoffs spot despite adding Rafael Crivellaro and Dylan Fox to their roster.

Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, have seen some results going their way in recent days as they are hopeful of a top-six finish. The two-time Indian Super League champions have blown hot and cold throughout the season and conceded the second-most number of goals in the 2022-23 season.

However, they have been scoring goals through Nasser El Khayati and Petar Sliskovic. It will be an interesting battle as both sides go in search of a victory.

Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC head-to-head:

Chennaiyin FC have been the superior side whenever these two sides have gone head-to-head in the ISL with five victories out of eleven games. Jamshedpur FC have crossed the victory line thrice.

Total games: 11

Jamshedpur FC wins: 3

Draws: 3

Chennaiyin FC wins: 5

Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Top goalscorers this season

Jamshedpur FC: Daniel Chukwu (3); Ishan Pandita (2); Jay Thomas, Boris Singh (1).

Chennaiyin FC: Nasser El Khayati (7); Petar Sliskovic (6); Vincy Barretto (2); Kwame Karikari, Rahim Ali, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Julius Duker (1).

Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Most cleansheets this season

Jamshedpur FC: Rehenesh TP (1 in 8 games)

Chennaiyin FC: Debjit Majumder (1 in 9 games)

Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: More numbers and stats you need to know before the 2022-23 ISL clash

Most touches: Ricky Lallawmawma (624 in 12 games)

Most passes: Julius Duker (499 in 11 games)

Most saves: Debjit Majumder (25 in 9 games)

